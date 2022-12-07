More than a dozen theater students from the Temple and Belton independent school districts qualified for nationals last month after receiving superior ratings during the annual Texas Thespian Contest in Grapevine.
Temple High School had six students qualify — Sophia Pacheco, costume design; Janice Cody, lighting design; Antonio Gordon, theatrical marketing; Aracely Palencia, sound design; Alyssa Maggitt, stage management; and Emily Perkins, hair and makeup.
“I am so incredibly proud of our students and their accomplishments. They worked tirelessly to prepare for their events, as well as the show we took,” Kayla Stewart, the head theater director at Temple High School, said. “We performed ‘The Revolutionists’ as a marathon play and earned multiple awards. Our students won Best Performer, Best Set, Best Hair and Makeup and Best Overall Tech. Our focus this year is continuing our tradition of excellence and our students are living up to every expectation and more.”
Belton ISD, meanwhile, had four students — Anaise Lopez-Rodriguez, monologue; Addison “JoJo” Fogle, solo musical; Courtney Kidd, solo musical; and Brennan Winn, costume design — qualify from Belton High School and four students — Liam McCullagh, marketing; Dakota Branch, solo musical; and Baylee Janicke and Jonas Dotson, duet acting — qualify from Lake Belton High School.
“This is such exciting news for these students and their directors,” Keith Zuehlke, the director of fine arts in Belton ISD, said. “I couldn’t be more proud of their success. Theater education fosters so many positive effects on the academic, social and emotional lives of our students. I’m grateful that this district and our community support us in offering such a strong theater program.”
This year, more than 10,000 students participated in the Texas Thespians Convention in Grapevine.
“Belton has some incredible students who are passionate about their arts and push to be the very best,” Melissa Stuhff, the head theater director at Belton High School, said “They are hard workers and we directors are lucky to get to coach them beyond ‘good’ and help them find ‘great.’”
Denise Larsen, the head theater director at Lake Belton High School, emphasized the success her students have sustained over its short history.
“We are so proud of our theater students who have demonstrated tremendous growth since our program started just two and a half years ago,” Larsen said. “Seven of them also interviewed with a representative from college theater programs during the festival. I’m looking forward to seeing where theater might take them in the future. The sky’s the limit.”
As national qualifiers, these 14 students are invited to compete at the International Thespian Festival this June at Indiana University in Bloomington.