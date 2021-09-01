Police departments in Temple and Belton reported no problems on the first day of the state’s open carry law.
A new state law that went into effect on Wednesday allows most Texans to carry handguns in public without going through training or having to get permits.
Belton Police Department spokeswoman Candice Griffin said there were no issues in Belton Wednesday.
Temple Police Department spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said Temple had no issues as well.
“It looks like we haven’t had any issues involving open carry,” Arreguin said. “However, the Temple Police Department encourages citizens to always practice responsible gun ownership. Never leave firearms in vehicles, always store your weapon properly and educate yourself on where you can and can’t carry a firearm. If your gun is stolen or lost, contact TPD immediately.