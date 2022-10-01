The weather was fair Saturday for the Texas Early Day Tractor and Engine Association’s 51st annual state show at 1717 Eberhardt Road.
Tractor pulls, wheat thrashing, corn shelling and blacksmithing demonstrations were part of the show, which regularly draws about 2,500 visitors and more than 600 antique tractors and engines from around the country.
Patrons of the various food trucks dined under the Miller Pavilion. Many of them stopped by the Ice Cream House for a dish of homemade ice cream.
In one of the endless rows of tractors, Russell Herzog of Westphalia showed off his 68 model Allis Chalmers tractor, with about 65 horsepower.
“We just try to tune them up and get a little bit more out of them,” he said. “I use this one. I’ve got attachments for the blades, a little shredder, a little plow.”
He has a machine shop and works on small engines and all-terrain vehicles.
“It’s kind of like my forklift,” he said of the tractor.
His two sons, Jacob and Tyler, also were at the show.
Jacob brought a Moline 335 tractor.
“It didn’t need much work when we got it, just the linkage and carburetor work,” Jacob said.
He was entered in the tractor pull, but hasn’t made any trial pulls at home.
“We mainly just get a feel for it by taking off,” he said. “I think it’s running good now.”
His dad said it would be “a complete victory if it doesn’t break down.”
Weston Tsthirhart, 23, of Medina Valley brought a 70 Oliver Hart-Parr tractor that he and a buddy restored when they were in high school. He got this particular model because his great-grandfather had one, and Weston’s dad remembers it from his childhood.
The one his great-grandfather had was fitted with wooden spokes, he said. The original models had steel tires, he said. The model entered in the show had been adapted and was fitted with rubber tires.
Another difference is that the original model had four forward gears. Now the “bump stock” has been removed, he said, which allows for a fifth and sixth gear, so “you can take off.”
With the steel tires, that speed — 12-13 mph — would make for a bumpy ride, he said.
“We use it,” he said. “We have a two or three-acre cane field. We use that to make our molasses.”
Formerly they cut the cane with machetes, he said. They found a corn binder from the early 1940s that cuts and binds the cane.
He showed the old tractor’s canvas seat, a mockup of the original, which the Amish make, he said. It’s the same size as a burlap sack, common in the old days.
“If it ripped, they could put a burlap sack over it and have a seat again,” he said.
Kyle Crawford of New London had a 1929 McCormick-Deering 22-36 model with steel tires.
He’s a small-time cattle rancher, he said, and does a lot of service work for people in the agricultural industry.
“I just bought this tractor about eight months ago,” he said. “It had sat for two years. I got it back running. Now it’s a show machine.”
It only has a hand crank, he said, but if it’s set right it starts easily.
Originally, the engine would start on gasoline and switch to the cheaper kerosene, he said. Now it runs solely on gasoline.