Belton schools trustee Chris Flor will face a challenger for the West Temple seat on the school board in the May 1 election.
Brent Coates, an energy consultant for Amos Electric Supply, on Monday filed to run against Flor, vice president of consulting services at IT services company CGI, for the Area 4 seat on the Belton Independent School District board of trustees. Flor, 44, filed for a second term on Jan. 13 — the first day candidates were able to put their name on the May 1 ballot.
Friday is the final day for residents to file to run in the upcoming school and municipal election.
Coates, 37, told the Telegram he decided to run because he wanted to give voters a choice.
“It has been on my heart to serve somewhere, and honestly, I happened to look and saw my area was up,” Coates, a 2001 Belton High School graduate, said. “I would love to give back to the ISD that I basically grew up in and hopefully make a difference for the ISD my kids are going to grow up in.”
Flor, elected to his seat in 2018 after running unopposed, is ready for his first contested race.
“It’ll be an adventure. I think it’s going to be a great experience all the way around,” he said. “Our kids deserve the representation our community wants to have. I welcome the opportunity to figure out what the community’s will is.”
He said he filed to run for a second term because he wants the best for all BISD students and to continue the work the school board has done from the past three years.
Among Flor’s accomplishments include helping name a new superintendent, Matt Smith; planning for the district’s continued growth, a challenge that will remain for the foreseeable future; and being part of the opening of Lake Belton High School and Charter Oak Elementary.
Coates, who has a degree in biology from the University of Houston-Victoria, said he would be more representative of the families who are moving to northern Belton ISD.
“A lot of us are in our mid-30s to mid-40s with young children, and I think I’m a lot more representative of that body of people who have moved into this West Adams area,” he said.
Coates and his wife, Jennifer, have two children — kindergartener Cooper, 6, and Carla, 2. Jennifer is pregnant with their third child, due in August, he said.
Flor and his family moved to Belton from Virginia in 2012. He earned two bachelor’s degrees from Virginia-based Radford University, one in mathematics and the other in information systems.
Flor and his wife, RaeAnn, have three children who attend Belton schools: Madison, 14; John, 12; and George, 7.
If elected, Coates said he wants to help the district’s growth while also being fiscally responsible, ensuring teachers are adequately paid and giving kids a safe learning environment.
Flor said stability on the school board is a good thing, especially given the district’s new leadership.
“The school board has one employee and it is the superintendent. Stability is important on a school board because of that relationship with the superintendent,” the incumbent said. “It’s important to transition as smoothly as possible — and maybe as little as possible — so that the superintendent has an opportunity to actually execute the plans and visions that are put in place.”
The Area 2 seat on the Belton school board also will be on the ballot. Incumbent Erin Bass, who was appointed to the seat in January, filed for a full three-year term on Jan. 29. No one else has filed for that seat.
The last day to register to vote for the May 1 election is April 1. Early voting starts April 19 and ends April 27.