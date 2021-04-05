A Killeen woman was arrested by Temple Police officers after she allegedly set a fire at a home during a violent disturbance.
Tyreesha Evazia Walker, 24, remained in the Bell County Jail Monday after her arrest in the 900 block of West Avenue E on Friday night. She is charged with arson of a building, a state jail felony. Her bond is set at $30,000, jail records show.
Temple Police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said officers responded to the domestic disturbance at about 6:25 p.m. Walker and a 39-year-old man were arguing when officers arrived.
“The 39-year-old male victim advised Walker tried to burn down the house after an argument,” Arreguin said. “He stated he attempted to put out the fire with his hands and arms.”
Arreguin said officers observed burns marks on the man’s arms, but the man declined medical treatment.
Two arrested during Belton traffic stop
Belton Police Department officers arrested two Bell County residents Sunday in connection with a stolen vehicle.
The incident occurred at about 12:45 p.m. in the area of Holland Road and South Main Street, Belton Police spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Charles Joseph Ferguson, 24, of Belton, was driving the vehicle and was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was in the Bell County Jail Monday with no bond amount listed, jail records show.
Sarah Elizabeth Crigger, 30, of Nolanville, a passenger in the vehicle, was taken into custody for possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1, more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams, a second-degree felony. Her bond amount was not listed on jail records Monday afternoon.
Credit card abuse
A Las Vegas woman was arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop Saturday night by Belton Police officers.
Dawn Keeton, 31, was stopped at about 7:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Pearl Street, Griffin said.
Keeton remained jailed Monday, charged with credit card abuse, a state jail felony. Her bond is set at $15,000, Bell County records show.