In 1904, the Temple Times predicted that the 20th century would be “the century of the woman.”
The predictions came true, certainly in Temple where the City Federation of Women’s Clubs was a whirlwind of civic and social events for more than a century.
But, that was last century.
In this century, the Federation is quietly folding with the disbanding of the group’s corporation, founded in 1915, and the sale of its clubhouse at 219 King Circle.
Realtors’ websites list the asking price at $250,000. An interested buyer has stepped forward.
Rebecca Northen, current Federation president, said the transition will take about six months to complete. The Federation now has 208 voting members, most ranging in age from 70-75 and older. Members in August voted 75-9 to close.
“Everybody saw the writing on the wall. It’s time to dissolve the corporation,” she said.
By the early 1950s, membership had once been more than 1,000. Times changed, and the 72-year-old building needed constant repairs. Then COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of meetings and other Federation events.
By last fiscal year, the Federation supplemented dues with several fundraisers (fashion show, concerts and poinsettia sales). The clubhouse broke even financially, according to Gloria Hooper, Federation treasurer.
By this fiscal year, with COVID-19 quarantines and closings, finances thudded to a halt.
Rentals fell to zero; clubs weren’t meeting or collecting dues. Income fell to $400 monthly; the budget was severely cut, but monthly expenses remained at $1,350, Hooper added. That didn’t include the $3,000 to replace an air conditioner this summer.
One by one, clubs are making arrangements to either continue meeting in members’ homes or disband completely. The Federation’s oldest club, Domestic Science, founded in 1915, will continue to meet in members’ homes.
“This has been very difficult,” Ms. Northen said. “So many people have a personal history with the Federation and a lot of memories. It’s hard when you start to ‘age-out.’ Money gets tight, but expenses keep going up. We weren’t able to tap into another portion of the population.”
The Federation had originally organized in the early 1900s with three member clubs to apply for a grant from industrialist Andrew Carnegie for a library, completed in 1902. Their goal accomplished, the women disbanded their Federation and remained active in their individual clubs.
By 1915, the social and political climate had changed. Women with a new agenda reorganized the Federation again with eight member clubs. By the 1920s, the number had risen to 20. This also followed a statewide trend in other cities — club women banding together to help each other and to do charitable work. They couldn’t vote; their identities were tied to their husbands and families. However, they had talents and organizational skills.
Creation of the City Federation was actually part of a national movement between the 1880s and the 1920s. This was an outgrowth of the popular education movement that included women’s home-study associations, cooking and homemaking clubs, the lyceum movement and Chautauqua societies — all of which were active in Temple.
They found strength in numbers and organizing.
Sister Federation clubs devoted their energies to getting the city’s pure-milk ordinance passed, cajoling county commissioners to improve sanitation and to hire a public health nurse, pushing city government to clean up the streets and — of course — getting rid of saloons.
Over the decades, Federation members knitted hundreds of socks and scarves for World War I soldiers, sponsored young women to serve as Red Cross workers on battlefields, founded a fine arts program to encourage young artists, established a music therapy program for wounded World War II soldiers, funds thousands of dollars in scholarships, and launched the Cultural Activities Center.
The Federation and its member clubs met at several different sites depending on the group size. After World War II, Federation members began talks to build their own permanent meeting house in a newly developing neighborhood north of Jackson Park.
The 5,800-square-foot red-brick Georgian clubhouse was designed by architect Lee Roy Buttrill (1912-1989), who also designed school buildings in Thorndale, Troy and Killeen as well as other Central Texas commercial buildings.
The clubhouse’s tasteful furnishings and sprawling trees offered a home-like atmosphere while offering a gracious meeting place.
By the 1947-48 club year, when the clubhouse opened, the Federation’s total membership was 800 with 26 member clubs. Hundreds of women packed the clubhouse every month for luncheons and speakers. At other times, the clubhouse hosted private parties, classes, wedding receptions, bridge tournaments and political rallies.
Time took its toll. Women, once strictly defined by their domestic lives, shifted attention to careers and other pursuits.
Another issue plagued the Federation for 70 years. The clubhouse had one fatal flaw: No parking lot, which limited its use as a rental event center. Efforts to obtain acreage in Jackson Park failed because of deed restrictions.
“As we aged, the climate and the culture changed,” Ms. Northen said. “Many members now devote their time to their churches. The need for a City Federation wasn’t as great. We have individual active clubs with younger people involved in specific charities, like the Cultural Activities Center. But the Federation isn’t able to raise that kind of money now.”
Assets of the City Federation’s corporation and from the clubhouse sale will be donated to local charities, yet to be determined, she added.
As difficult as her time as president has been, Ms. Northen is thankful for the members and their support. “They are brilliant women, active and accomplished. It’s been very enriching to have been asked to be president. I’ve met so many women who are amazing. I’m in awe of them because they have done so much. They have been very supportive of my time here.”