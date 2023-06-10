Beau Benson can add a new job to his lengthy list of credentials: The orchestra director for Midway ISD has been named as the new conductor and artistic director of the Temple Symphony Orchestra.
“It’s been a long process — the anticipation was killing me,” Benson said Saturday. “I’ve been waiting by the phone, and I was so excited to hear that I was selected. I actually found out on the last day of school, so it was a very welcome finish to the school year.”
Jonathan Gary, executive director of the Temple Symphony Orchestra, said Benson has the “understanding to build on the orchestra’s traditions and guide the organization to explore new artistic horizons.”
Benson was chosen after a 16-month search that began when founding conductor Thomas Fairlie stepped down in May 2022 and a search committee was formed to find a replacement. Four finalists were chosen, and each finalist took a turn “guest conducting” the orchestra during the 2022-23 season. Benson took his turn with the baton on Jan. 28.
“I felt good about the concert,” he said. “We clicked well, I had a good repertoire with the orchestra, and the audience was wonderful. I’ve known some of the TSO musicians for 10 years. I thought that if nothing else, I had a valuable artistic experience.”
Benson’s tenure with the Temple Symphony Orchestra starts immediately, and he will get to work planning his first concert as TSO’s director.
“The first concert is Sept. 16,” he said with a laugh. “Time to get busy. A lot of stuff has to happen before a concert — we have some section openings to fill, so we will be holding some auditions. I don’t think there are many openings, just the normal turnover.”
Benson said he will continue to live in the McLennan County city of Woodway and serve as director of Midway High School and Midway ISD orchestras. He also will continue to direct the Waco Symphony Youth Orchestra and the Oregon East Symphony Orchestra in Pendleton, Ore.
In fact, Benson was in Oregon this past weekend.
“We have a dress rehearsal in a few minutes and a concert tonight,” he said via telephone from Pendleton. “I’ll take the red-eye flight from Portland to Texas on Sunday. But I’ll be in Temple this coming week to get started.”
Benson, a former Dallas area resident who graduated from Southern Methodist University, has been conductor of Midway orchestras since 2010.
“I grew up in Richardson, and went to SMU to study musical education and guitar performance,” he said. “After I got my bachelor’s degree, I started teaching Latin in Garland.
“I decided I wanted to be in music, so I returned to SMU for graduate work in orchestral conducting. I conducted the Texas A&M orchestra for a year, then headed to Michigan State to work on a doctorate degree.”
After receiving his degree, Benson returned to the Dallas area and was directing an upstart opera company when he was offered the Midway ISD job. But that wasn’t the only new job he accepted.
“When I was in Lansing working on my doctorate, I had applied for a conductor’s position in Oregon,” he said. “They were in a three-year process of selecting a new conductor. After I was back in Texas and working at Midway, I was offered the Oregon East job.
“That was about nine years ago,” he said. “I come to Pendleton several times a year and direct performances. We have an arrangement where I don’t need to be here all the time.”
Benson said the experience gained with the Oregon orchestra has prepared him for the Temple job.
“The Oregon East and Temple orchestras are similar,” he said. “Both are regional and use talent from the area. In Oregon, we share musicians with other orchestras in that state, plus Washington and Idaho. “
Benson said he is excited about taking over a program close to home.
“Being boots-on-the-ground here in Central Texas is a huge plus,” he said. “I will be part of the community, and I’m looking forward to working with Temple-area schools. So many people in the Temple Symphony Orchestra are my colleagues — I already have a strong connection.
“One of the things I’d like to do is bring in younger audiences,” he said. “I would want to have my thumb on the pulse of the community.
“This is such a thrill,” he said. “My wife and family don’t get to travel to Oregon often, so now they will get to watch me conduct. It will be great to conduct in Temple. I look forward to diving in.”
Gary took over TSO’s executive director role earlier this month following the retirement of Jan Salzman. He also served as chair of the search committee.
“I look forward to all that Dr. Benson will bring to the Temple community through his work with the Temple Symphony Orchestra,” he said. “The next chapter of this organization will be exhilarating.”
Orchestra season
Here’s a glance at the upcoming 2023-24 Temple Symphony Orchestra concert season:
Sept. 16 — Masterworks Concert
Oct. 21 — Barbara Weiss Probe Endowment Van Cliburn Concert featuring 1997 gold medalist Jon Nakamatsu
Dec. 16 — Holiday Concert
Jan. 27 — Pops Concert
April 13 — Masterworks Concert