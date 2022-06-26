The village of Salado debuted a new website that highlights its attributes as a popular shopping and restaurant spot along busy Interstate 35.
The site — saladotx.gov — has a simple, easy-to-use format with drop-down tabs that provide users with quick links to government and business operations as well as community information about the village, now home of 2,354.
“We are excited to announce that the village of Salado has launched its new website!” officials announced on Twitter Friday afternoon.
The website “offers online applications and forms, provides searchable ‘Ordinances, Resolutions, Meetings and Agendas,’ allows for construction project status updates, displays a parks and trails directory, (and) offers email subscription to (the) public to receive critical village announcements,” another post said.
Visitors to the site are greeted by a scenic scene of Salado Creek, a focal point of the village.
The village logo is at the top left and the top four tabs are labeled Inside Salado, Your Government, Support Services and Doing Business. A search feature is on the top right.
The Inside Salado tab includes links that provide an overview of the village, news announcements, its quality of life, community events and calendar information. Links are also provided for the Salado Community Institute, the village’s new volunteer program, as well as its new Music Friendly Community program.
The Your Government tab displays information about the Board of Aldermen, other boards and commissions, code of ordinances, agendas and meetings, events and meeting calendars, open records requests, employment and village departments.
Support Services tab displays links about applications and permits, public utilities, garbage and recycling, the library, and park rentals. Links are provided for email notifications, utility payments, reporting a problem and helpful resources.
Planning and zoning information, as well as links for permits and the Salado Chamber of Commerce are included on the Doing Business tab.
Five buttons — for ‘Agendas and Minutes,’ payments, calendar, construction projects and permits — anchor the site.
Links to the village’s Facebook and Twitter accounts are also included on the website.
In recent months, the village has provided live Tweets of its Board of Aldermen meetings as well as posting up-to-date information about the Cedar Valley tornado and road construction projects.
Economic development efforts
Salado’s new website will aid in economic development efforts since the village was named earlier this month by Gov. Greg Abbott as Bell County’s first “Music Friendly Community,” a designation will help foster music-related business growth.
The village also is seeking to become film friendly as well.
“The village of Salado is proud to be working toward becoming a Certified Film Friendly Community by the Texas Film Commission, a program of the office of the Governor of the State of Texas,” the village said on its website. “Certification is expected (in) summer 2022.”
The Board of Aldermen has passed film guidelines, the village said. The film friendly certification would enable Salado to connect with industry professionals to possibly film productions at local sites.
Stacey Ybarra, assistant village administrator for Salado, is the liaison between the Texas Music Office and the village for coordinating musical efforts.
“We’re trying to get music businesses here,” she told the Telegram at the Music Friendly community celebration this month. “Musicians, songwriters and the music industry can start mingling and connecting to grow the music community in Salado. Salado is known for being a quaint, charming community as well as a music-friendly community.”
The village designations would enable to hold more significant events or productions.
Mayor Michael Coggin said the village already is known as a music-friendly community and the designation allows the rest of the state to consider Salado for economic opportunities.
“Salado is one of the best-kept secrets in Texas,” he told the Telegram earlier this month. “We have some wonderful hotels to stay at. We have a lot of bed-and-breakfast (places). They can attend our music venues, they can attend our festivals and they can visit our shops in the village.”