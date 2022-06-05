LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — The Academy Independent School District will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of its new high school campus at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The new high school, which will replace the current facility in Little River-Academy, will be built at 1000 N. State Highway 95.
The campus will help the growing district just south of Temple. Funding will be drawn from the $79 million bond issue that Academy ISD voters overwhelmingly approved in May 2021.
The new facility, which is being designed by Claycomb Associates, will be built on the 80-acre property just north of its existing high school site that Academy ISD purchased last year.
“We’re going to spend about $45 million in phase one and that will get our students into the high school,” Superintendent Billy Harlan previously told the Telegram. “So you may not see all of the classrooms completed when it first opens … but as our growth starts happening we will be able to work into phase two and phase three. Overall it’s about a $60 million project.”
The district aims to open a new high school campus in August 2023.
Templeton Demographics projects that Academy ISD, with about 1,750 students, is pegged to reach nearly 2,300 students for the 2024-25 school year as homebuilding in Temple extends south.
“Building a new high school relieves the pressure at the campuses below,” Harlan said. “As a district we can decide, based on enrollment, how many middle school students will go into the existing high school … and that just works its way down to the elementary school level.”