ROGERS — Vehicles were dotted along a stretch of U.S. Highway 190 on Monday at the Walker Honey Farm for its annual Memorial Day farmers market — a six-hour festivity that featured vendors selling fresh produce, homemade arts and crafts, food, CBD products, woodworking products and more.
Wayne Baker, who owns Baker’s Farm in Little River-Academy, was among the dozens of vendors who enjoyed seeing the Central Texas community get out and about on a day filled with sunshine and clear skies.
“This market is a little bit unique in that there’s a lot of different kinds of people here,” he said. “There’s people that are native to Central Texans who have never been anywhere else that are out here, and then there’s a lot of people that have come up from Georgetown and Round Rock who are transplants from the West Coast.”
Baker noted how he even surprised a few customers with the variety of jelly flavors that he sells.
“There was a man that just left who said, ‘I’m looking for a particular kind of jelly. I bet you don’t have mayhaw jelly,’” he said. “I not only had it but I had him taste a sample of it before he bought it so I mean that was great.”
Although Baker, a Central Texas resident since 1975, enjoyed making his sales, he reflected on what Memorial Day is actually all about — remembrance.
“I left Vietnam 50 years ago on the first of January of 1972. I had been in Vietnam for 31 months,” he told the Telegram. “I had soldiers that I was the leader of that got killed. I last served as a pilot, and I had pilots that flew with me that got killed.”
Baker, who served as a helicopter pilot in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War, emphasized how he hopes to see fewer American lives lost from foreign wars.
“It really distresses me to see some of the things our government is still doing that they did back in the ‘60s and ‘70s in Vietnam,” he said. “They’re promising to do all these kinds of things like go to war that they have no intention of winning.”
Tee Colbin — who was selling all-natural products for beard care, hair care and skin care through her business, Whipped by Tee — understands the value of a service members’ sacrifice.
The Temple resident is the daughter of two service members who met while enlisted in the U.S. Army.
“My mom is from Florida and my dad is from Arkansas, and they met in the service,” she said. “So if it wasn’t for them serving, I wouldn’t be here. And all of my uncles served as well so (Memorial Day) is definitely a big thing for my family.”
Colbin, like Baker, was happy for the opportunity to participate in the farmers market while still keeping the holiday’s original purpose in mind.
“This is our first year being here and I just love it,” she said. “I’m just happy that we’re able to come out and share our all-natural products with everyone today.”
Michael and Linda Gant, who own San Antonio-based Gant Family Delights, also were first-time vendors at the market and appreciated the opportunity to sell their variety of jams.
“We’ve been doing business with Walker Honey Farm for six years but this is the first time we’ve been out here to this event,” Michael Gant said. “It has been fantastic and is probably the biggest event we’ve been to in years.”
Gant expressed his gratitude for all of the servicemen and women who fight for freedom.
“This Memorial Day has been great,” Michael Gant said. “I want to say thank you to all our servicemen and women, and thank you to all the men and women who stayed at home and took care of the families to allow those servicemen and women to go to war.”