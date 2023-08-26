The Friends of the Temple Public Library will hold its annual Labor Day Used Book Sale this week at the Temple Public Library, starting with a preview for Friends members at 10 a.m. Monday.
The sale — featuring about 50,000 books — opens to the public at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the library, 100 W. Adams Ave. The sale will continue through Saturday.
Most of the books and other items are gently used donations.
“For the best selection, shop early,” said book sale co-chair Diann Anderson.
Volunteers add sale items every day as space becomes available.
On Saturday, remaining items can be purchased for the bargain price of $5 a bag. Teachers receive a 20% discount every day of the sale, except Saturday.
Books are sorted by categories — fiction, mystery, biography, history, etc. — and displayed on tables filling the McLane Room on the library’s third floor. Vintage books, record albums, DVDs, compact discs, classic fiction, religious books, children’s books, textbooks, non-fiction and cookbooks also are included in the sale.
Most books are $2 each or less. Some vintage and selected books are priced higher.
The Friends of the Temple Library held its first meeting in 1965, and 20 years later the first book sale was held at the Temple Mall over the Labor Day weekend.
“That was the start of the annual event, which is now held twice a year and is the Friends’ primary fundraising event,” a news release said.
The organization, over the last 38 years, has donated funds for library renovations, children’s summer reading programs, the library’s first bookmobile and other library needs.
Each year, the Friends provide $25,000 to $35,000 to fund the library director’s wish list. Recently, the Friends also contributed $83,000 toward the purchase of a replacement bookmobile.
“The Friends have been saving many years for a new bookmobile,” said Friends President Nikki Morrow. “This donation is made possible by the work of many volunteers, Friends members and past boards and the community’s outstanding support of our used book sales.”
Members’ preview, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday; open to the public, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; $5 bag sale, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.