Oasis of calm in a desert of chaos

Illeona Beale, 3, of Salado was so immersed in the book she found at the Friends of the Temple Public Library’s annual Labor Day Used Book Sale that she was not disturbed by the more than 300 people shopping for books Wednesday in the McLane Room on the third floor of the library.

The Used Book Sale began Wednesday and will continue through Saturday. The book sale will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The sale will offer all categories of used books, audio books, VHS tapes, CDs and DVDs. Most items only cost $1-$2 each.

For more information, call 254-298-5556 or visit www.FriendsOfTheTemplePublicLibrary.org.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

The Friends of the Temple Public Library will hold its annual Labor Day Used Book Sale this week at the Temple Public Library, starting with a preview for Friends members at 10 a.m. Monday.