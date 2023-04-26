BELTON — Capital murder defendant Cedric Marks, accused of killing Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32, and representing himself in his own trial, had to be removed from the courtroom Wednesday during a profanity-laden tirade directed at Judge Steve Duskie’s court.
Cedric Marks, 48, was indicted by a Bell County grand jury Feb. 3, 2019, on a charge of capital murder of multiple persons. He pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.
Rebecca Adney, Marks’ former girlfriend and martial arts training partner, testified most of Wednesday, confirming to jurors intimate texts between her and Marks in the hours and days after Scott and Swearingin disappeared.
But after a series of objections from prosecutor Stephanie Newell ruled out the publication of a video on the basis it wasn’t properly authenticated, Marks lost his cool.
“You’re stopping this jury from seeing the (expletive) truth,” Marks exclaimed after standing up from his chair and pointing at Judge Duskie.
At least a handful of deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department quickly descended upon Marks — who escaped from a private transport on his way to Bell County. Some family implored Marks to stop his continued onslaught of foul language aimed at the judge and it wasn’t long until Duskie ordered the source of continued loud profanity be removed from the courtroom for at least 15 minutes.
“You were emotional and had to be removed from the courtroom,” Duskie told Marks upon his return, before asking if he’d had a chance to convene with his assisting attorneys and if Marks would be repeating his break in decorum.
“Should I anticipate you’ll have any similar outbursts in the future?” Duskie asked.
“No,” Marks said.
Despite Marks’ outbursts, Adney almost never wavered in her testimony as their texts spoke of love almost daily after some seven years dating off and on. Adney said she helped support Marks with money and a vehicle and was concerned when Marks couldn’t pick her up from an Austin airport upon her return from leave due to a supposed bicep tear during a workout.
When she got back to her home in Killeen, things would get worse for Adney as police moved quickly to secure a search warrant for her home.
“He was the only one with a key,” said Adney, who testified she gave a house key to Marks when she left in December 2018. “And someone had been in my house and someone had driven my car and it wasn’t me. There was mud on my tires.”
Adney testified there were also several items missing, including trash bags, some hand towels, two rolls of electric tape, a blanket and her only mop.
“All my trash bags were gone from under the sink,” Adney said.
Adney said she kept a clean house and a clean car.
“I had just cleaned it before I left,” Adney said.
The only time an otherwise stoic Adney became emotional Wednesday was when prosecutors published Marks and Adney’s Jan. 5, 2019, texts sent a few days after Scott and Swearingin disappeared.
“I used and hurt people and just got away for a while, but this is what its come to,” Marks’ text to Adney said. “This is what I deserve. It’s here and time for me to pay. I used and hurt you, too. Remember what I really am. I have no heart. I’m inhuman. I won’t be seeing you again. I hope it hurts when they shoot me. I hope there’s a hell. I’m a (expletive) manipulative piece of (expletive) and you deserve better. I have a long drive tomorrow. Stop texting me. Bye.”
Prosecutors also showed jurors home surveillance videos supposedly of Adney’s white Toyota RAV4 in different locations around Killeen with someone possibly in the driver and passenger seats. Adney also identified Marks walking into and out of a Henryetta, Okla. Walmart with clothes and tools while wearing a hoodie bearing the name of a popular boxing gym in Killeen where Marks and Adney trained.
Scott and Swearingin were unearthed about 20 miles from the Henryetta Walmart on Jan. 14-15, 2019.
Upon cross examining Adney, Marks asked if he had ever hurt Adney or been violent toward her, even while sparring in the ring.
“Did you ever experience abuse from me?” Marks asked.
“No, I did not.” Adney replied.
“Did you ever witness me acting violent to anyone?” Marks asked Adney.
“I did not,” she replied.
Marks tried to show jurors through testimony that he turned aggression inward and struggled with suicidal thoughts.
“Were you afraid I was going to harm myself or someone else?” Marks asked Adney
“Harm to yourself,” Adney replied.
Marks also sought to dispel any prosecutorial theory of a possible life and death struggle and subsequent cover-up at Adney’s home while she was gone, with confirming testimony from Adney that mostly everything else at her home was just the way she left it.
“Was anything broken or out of place in the bathroom?” Marks asked Adney.
“No,” she replied.
Then Marks turned to the blurred, zoomed home surveillance photos supposedly taken of Adney’s White Toyota RAV4 with two people in it driving around Killeen.
“Would you agree your vehicle is not one of a kind,” Marks asked Adney.
“Yes,” she said.
Marks wanted jurors to know he wasn’t much of a grappler during his fighting career and wasn’t likely to use the rear naked choke, a submission he taught many women to escape and may never have deployed during one of his almost 60 sanctioned fights.
“Would you agree I’m not someone to roll around and put someone in a submission?” Marks asked.
“Yes,” Adney said.
Testimony will resume at 9 a.m. Thursday in the 426th District Courtroom, located on the second floor of the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.