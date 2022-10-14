SALADO — The eighth Fall Food Truck Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Amy’s Attic Self Storage’s, 3524 FM 2484.
Most Popular
Articles
- Human remains found in North Temple; body believed to be missing Belton man
- Temple man indicted in hit-and-run death
- Antonio James “AJ” Cardenas, age 22, of Temple died Friday, September 30, 2022
- Western Hills worshippers: Temple church’s history compiled by longtime member
- Temple man arrested for allegedly shooting woman
- Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel
- Temple woman shot in domestic incident
- Belton man charged with sexual assault of girl, 6
- Watson enjoying time as a Crusader again
- Temple father charged in death of 6-week-old Killeen boy