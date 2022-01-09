TEMPLE ISD
The Temple ISD board of trustees will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today in the board room at the TISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way, Temple.
Jan. 17 will be a district holiday for students and staff.
Middle school choir region auditions will be Saturday at Belton Middle School in Belton.
Middle school choir region clinic and concert will be Jan. 22 at Midway High School in Waco.
Cater Elementary
Fifth-graders will perform the musical program “Making the Band” at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in the cafeteria.
Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy
Panther Parent Organization will meet at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 20 in the MDECA Auditorium.
Thornton Elementary
Fifth-graders will hold their annual music talent show at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 in the cafeteria.
Western Hills Elementary
The spring fundraiser will kick off Wednesday.
BELTON ISD
The Belton ISD board of trustees will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. today in the Belton ISD Administration Building, 400 N. Wall St., Belton.
Belton ISD will hold a job fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St., to fill about 54 positions, including bus drivers, mechanics, trainers, custodians, lifeguards and more. Candidates can complete an online application at https://bit.ly/3iDcXzT and being prepared to interview at the job fair.
Belton New Tech High @ Waskow
New Tech currently is accepting applications for the 2022-23 school year from legacy applicants. More information about the application process and timeline is available at bisd.net/Page/564.
Lake Belton Middle School
Club and group photos will be taken Wednesday.
Belton Early Childhood School
Parents are invited to join Purposeful Partnership at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday via Zoom to hear from Megan Floyd, the school’s instructional coach, on ways to support your child’s education at home through Children’s Learning Institute Engage.