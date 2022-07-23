BELTON — As Bell County builds a new jail to house its adult inmate population, space for its juvenile population may soon become sparse.
Dawn Owens, director of the juvenile probation office for the county, updated the Bell County Commissioners Court about the current state of juvenile corrections in Texas during a workshop meeting last week.
Due to a large staffing shortage, Owens told commissioners, the Texas Juvenile Justice Department has halted the admission of juveniles at any of its five state facilities. Instead, Owens pointed out a trend of the state providing more funding through grants to counties so juvenile offenders can stay at local facilities instead.
While the move will put more pressure on the county’s juvenile facility in Killeen, Owens said holding children closer to home does help.
“The whole concept is that when you keep kids in the shallow end of the system, there are better youth outcomes,” Owens said. “Large congregate prison facilities have a much more difficult time in terms of staffing and suicide rates, and a whole host of things that go along with large correction populations.”
When the state halted transfers to its facilities earlier this month, 130 juveniles were awaiting transportation to a juvenile facility, according to the Texas Tribune.
The Tribune reported that the state’s juvenile department had 331 vacant positions at the beginning of the month, with only 391 staff members to oversee close to 600 children.
State facilities are not the only ones with staffing shortages, Owens said, citing a lack of staffing locally as well.
“At this point everybody is experiencing the same staffing (issues),” Owens said. “We might have the bed capacity, but we don’t have the staffing capacity.”
Owens said the state’s action has increased the burden on the county to house its juvenile population at facilities including residential treatment facilities and halfway houses.
“For us, on the local level, that reduces bed capacity for those residential treatment facilities that we are trying to contract with,” Owens said. “The cost of those beds has increased exponentially with the lack of bed capacity, and then you throw in a staffing crisis in the last two years.
“The state of the state’s juvenile justice (system) is rapidly deteriorating,” he added. “At this point, there is no solution on the horizon.”
With the push of juveniles back to the counties, officials said state grants would be offered, although it is unclear what the exact details of those will be.
County Commissioner Russell Schneider said any grant to the county so it can take on a larger burden needs to be sustained for the long term.
“(The grants) also need to be reoccurring each year because once you get involved, and once you step in, now you have a cost,” Schneider said. “Continued care is a big concern. A one-time grant is one thing, but we need (support) for the years after that.”
While the county won’t immediately be affected by the state’s policy change, officials said preparations must be made.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he doesn’t foresee the state changing course on this issue.
“I have seen this trend before, or I should say that I have been run over by this trend before, so I know what is coming,” he said.
Because of this, Blackburn suggested the county make securing funding a key legislative agenda item for next year.
Blackburn said Bell County needed to work together with those other counties who operate juvenile detention facilities.
“The entities that we need to be aligned with are those 43 other centers, out of 254 counties, that are potentially going to be impacted by this,” Blackburn said. “Those are going to be the same folks that have the same interest that we have.”