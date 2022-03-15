Editor’s note: This week, the Telegram and other newspapers around the country are observing Sunshine Week, an annual celebration of access to public information from local, state and federal government entities. Sunshine Week, a national initiative started in 2005, educates the public about the importance of government transparency.
A heavy police presence was seen for about an hour Monday afternoon near three Temple apartment complexes after gunshots were reported near Birdcreek Drive.
Motorists exiting from the HK Dodgen Loop trying to turn into 61st Street were stopped by two police cars with flashing lights that blocked access. The parking lot to a local business in the closed section served as a makeshift command center where many uniformed officers, Texas state troopers and officers in tactical gear assessed the situation.
Yet, area residents said they were worried the Temple Police Department didn’t issue an alerts or notifications on social media about the active shooter situation — prompting confusion and concern.
“Officers’ first priority is to handle an incident until the situation has been de-escalated,” Temple Police Department spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said. “When officers are dispatched, they must first evaluate the situation, in order to relay accurate information to the Public Relations team for public communication.”
Residents of one apartment complex called the Telegram on Monday to inquire about the large police presence in the neighborhood. An elderly woman told a Telegram editor that she was scared that a shooter was in her area and feared for her life after she heard about the incident from a neighbor.
Temple police frequently uses social media posts to alert people to accidents or unsafe incidents in the city. The department posts on Facebook, Twitter and other platforms. The department has had a Twitter account since December 2017.
After the gunshots were reported, officers set a perimeter to protect the residents and prevent anyone from entering the area on Monday, Mackowiak said.
“A social media post would not adequately alert the individuals in that specific area,” she said. “Instead, it would alert our followers — which consist of both residents and individuals from out of town, as the incident was not a threat to the entire city. Furthermore, on-scene officers were able to successfully notify and protect those impacted by the incident.”
The agency’s social media accounts, according to Mackowiak, are used to alert the general public of anything that has a citywide impact rather than just a small area.
“If heavy police presence will impact a large number of residents, that information will be posted to social media,” she said. “If there is a community-wide threat, a search for a missing person, a traffic alert that can impact a large number of residents, a (Temple Police) request for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect, or a suspect that has escaped custody, that information will be posted to social media.”
The city of Temple recently made significant changes to the public information department by promoting interim spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin to communications and public relations manager. Her salary is $72,405.
The city recently hired two new public information officers, including Mackowiak, a former TV journalist. Her salary is $56,713.02
Alex Gibbs, a former KWTX-TV reporter, also was hired as a new city spokesman. His salary is $51,436.84.
“The public relations team has always kept the public informed,” Mackowiak said. “Having three staff members will allow the city to continue effective and efficient communication with the public. A public relations staff member is on-call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to communicate information to the public.”
The department has increased its social media presence in recent years, and public information officers frequently respond to inquiries from the media.
However, in 2016, it took the Temple Police Department two days to issue any alerts or notifications after a man reportedly tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a bus stop in south Temple. Days later, it was learned that the man mistakenly thought the boy was his grandson.
When an incident arises, the police department focuses on assisting the public first, then sending information to the communications department to disseminate the information.
“On-scene officers effectively notify and protect those directly impacted by an incident,” Mackowiak said. “Once accurate incident details are gathered by officers, officers will immediately notify the public relations team.”
“The Temple Police Department will always ensure the public is made aware of pertinent information, and we do so in a variety of ways,” she said. “The type of communication utilized is dependent on the incident and corresponding investigation.”