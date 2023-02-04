Land bordering Temple’s extraterritorial jurisdiction to the southeast could soon be allowed into the city.
The first reading of a voluntary annexation request for 62.362-acres was approved unanimously during Thursday’s City Council meeting. The tract is located on the border of the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, which is an area of the county that is overseen by a nearby entity.
City officials said that before they could bring up this annexation they first needed to annex the road leading to the tract, as all new additions to the city must touch its existing borders.
The City Council approved the annexation of a 2.5-acre portion of Old Highway 95 during its Dec. 15 meeting.
“The city of Temple already had a good section of that roadway within its boundaries so it is just adding a little bit on to the end of it that would continue to be maintained by the city,” City Manager Brynn Myers said. “The rest of the road south would be maintained by the county, or if any of it is in the boundaries of Little River-Academy.”
Officials said the tract is addressed as 9563 Old Highway 95 and is located about 2.1 miles south of the intersection of Old Highway 95 and east FM 93.
The 62.362-acre tract being annexed is part of a larger 162.475-acre tract, according to city officials. The current tract would make up the first of three phases of the development project proposed for the land.
The remaining portion of the tract, which the land owner also wants to bring into Temple, is currently within the extraterritorial jurisdiction of Little River-Academy.
Temple is currently in the process of finalizing a swap of extraterritorial jurisdiction lands with Little River-Academy, with the remaining part of the tract to be up for annexation after that is completed.
Developers of the tract have expressed interest in rezoning the land for single-family residential uses once it is all annexed into the city.
Officials said the developers plan to divide the land into half-acre residential lots with a planned development urban estates zoning. A rezoning request for this first portion of land is expected to come before the city’s planning and zoning committee as early as Feb. 21.
Currently, officials said that a subdivision plat for the land is in review by the city but it cannot move forward until the land is officially rezoned.
Brian Chandler, director of planning and development, said state law does require the city to notify other surrounding entities of plans to annex properties. He said the city has done so, including the Academy Independent School District.
The school district was specifically notified about the development due to the amount of new homes the developer anticipates building.
“This is intended for future residential development and so Billy Harlan, the superintendent, has met with the developer and they are looking at the impact that would have on the school district,” Chandler said.