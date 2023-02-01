Scattered power outages were reported Wednesday throughout Central Texas as freezing rain snapped tree branches and electrical lines and covered roads with a layer of ice.
At one point, about 4,124 people in Temple were without power early Wednesday, Oncor Energy Delivery’s outage map showed. Some of those customers reported their power was restored by the afternoon.
However, at least 1,372 residents in southern Temple were still without power by Wednesday afternoon, the outage map showed. There was no immediate estimate on when power would be restored to those homes.
Other scattered outages — affecting dozens of residents — were reported across Bell County, including Belton, Morgan’s Point Resort, Salado, Troy, Little River-Academy and some rural areas.
Since Monday, local emergency responders have dealt with dozens of weather-related vehicle accidents, including closing parts of Interstates 35 and 14 for periods of time as ice coated roads and highways.
In Temple, the Temple Police Department responded to at least 42 vehicle accidents and 13 disabled vehicles since Monday, spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak said.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded to 11 accidents and four calls about people falling on ice or other medical reasons, she said.
There were 11 calls for downed power lines or trees. Two people were rescued from an elevator, Mackowiak said.
In Belton, at least five crashes, two with injuries, were reported as well as two disabled vehicles and one alarm call, spokeswoman Candice Griffin said.
Winter storm effects
More freezing rain was expected overnight before a winter storm warning for Central Texas will expire at 9 a.m. Thursday.
There was a 90% chance of precipitation Wednesday night with new ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 of an inch possible, the National Weather Service said.
The agency recorded .11 of an inch of precipitation Wednesday at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport in Temple.
Warmer weather
Central Texas is expected to begin thawing out Thursday as mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 37 expected — the warmest day since Sunday. Rain is likely before 9 a.m. but new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Winds will be from the north at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.
On Thursday night, the low will be around 32 degrees with continued winds from the north northwest.
Sunny skies are expected Friday as the high reaches 51 but the low will dip just below freezing at 30 degrees.
The warming trend will continue into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Saturday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 55 with southerly winds at 5 to 15 mph with some gusts as high as 20 mph. The low is expected around 39.
On Sunday, the expected high will be near 62 with a low of 47.
Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected next week.
Monday will be partly sunny with a high near 68 and a low of 54.
There will be a 30% chance of rain on Tuesday as the high reaches near 65.