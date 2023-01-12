A new 19-unit apartment complex located in a historic downtown Temple building could have tenants as early as May.
“We are still in the construction process, but we’re making progress,” said Velan Marimuthu, one of the owners of Central Plaza Apartments. “There’s a lot of construction in the immediate area, but we are hoping to start leasing apartments in May.”
The Central Plaza Apartments will be located in the historic Professional Building, also known as the SPJST Building, that was built in 1929 at 103 E. Central Ave.
The city has been upgrading utilities in the area — taking power lines underground — and across the street from Central Plaza, renovation work is continuing on the former Hawn Hotel, Sears building and the Arcadia Hotel. A new parking garage is almost complete nearby, and a new Bird Creek Burgers & Brewery, plus several other businesses are going in all around Central Plaza.
Once complete, Central Plaza will feature loft-style apartments, a basement fitness studio and a rooftop lounge complete with a wading pool, Marimuthu said.
“The first floor of the building will be retail,” he said. “We’ve had lots of interest in ground-floor space, but we haven’t made any commitments yet. We want it to be a good fit.”
Developers say the outside of the historic building will retain its original look, but the inside will include modern amenities such as the fitness center, a laundry facility and the rooftop area.
“Central Plaza will have a mix of apartment sizes, including one-, two- and three-bedroom units,” he said. Rates will range from $1,050 to about $2,250 per month, and rent will include twice-a-week trash pickup, basic cable, internet service, and gym and roof access.
The community will have onsite laundry services and $75 per month self-parking in the new garage when available. The two- and three-bedroom units will include washers and dryers.
The single bedroom units will average 329 square feet; The two- and three-bedroom units will average about 980.
“We have a website people can visit to look at floor plans and other details,” Marimuthu said.
To learn about leasing options, visit centralplazatemple.com.