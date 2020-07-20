A Temple mother convicted of endangering a child by criminal negligence — for allowing her 11-year-old to drive a vehicle — will be sentenced Tuesday.
Tameria Emily Howard, 38, was charged after her 11-year-old daughter drove an SUV at a high speed into a house in October 2011.
The hearing will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Bell County’s 27th District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding.
Howard had her original plea agreement for probation set aside in February 2012 by Judge Joe Carroll so treatment options could be considered for what appeared to be a drug and alcohol addiction, according to a 2012 Telegram article.
Court documents from 2012 said Howard had been arrested more than 10 times in connection with criminal charges that involved PCP, marijuana and alcohol.
Howard was criminally responsible for the crash of a Ford Explorer on Oct. 20, 2011, because she let her 11-year-old daughter drive, according to an arrest affidavit.
The Temple Police officer who went to the crash location said the car jumped a curb and hit a house. The car was driven at a high speed.
A witness said several young children got out of the Explorer. In addition to the 11-year-old driver, the other children at that time were ages 9, 7, 5 and 3. They all ran toward a nearby laundromat, the affidavit said. The 3-year-old was the only one who wore a seatbelt, police said.
The witness saw Howard steering the wheel from the front passenger seat.
When the officer arrived, he heard Howard shout she was trying to teach her daughter to drive, but the daughter hit the house.
Court records said Michael Magana, the defendant’s attorney, said Howard was “working through mental issues” and was trying to regain custody of her children.
It was Carroll’s concern that Howard would get in “with the wrong crowd again” when he delayed his ruling on her plea.
Texas Department of Public Safety’s criminal records show Howard’s first charge was abandoning/endangering a child with imminent danger of bodily injury, a second-degree felony. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office reduced the charge to a state jail felony — abandoning/endangering a child by criminal negligence.
On Feb. 23, 2012, Howard was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation, which was later revoked after she reoffended.
Howard was last released from prison on Oct. 27, 2016. Two of her imprisonments were for substance abuse punishment, according to the DPS website.
Child endangerment is a third-degree felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.