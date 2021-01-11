The Bell County Public Health District logged 377 COVID-19 cases on Monday — its highest single-day case increase to date.
Bell County’s previous single-day record was reported on Dec. 31 with 376 cases, according to the health district.
“Our new total number of cases is 15,499 and 12,444 have recovered,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Currently 3,055 are active and our incidence rate is 841.8 per 100,000 cases.”
Deaths remained at 177.
On Monday, Bell County Judge David Blackburn said approximately 20 percent of Baylor Scott & White’s beds are filled with patients recovering from COVID-19. But the Temple hospital — with 504 total beds — has reached nearly half capacity in its intensive care unit.
“The stress (COVID-19) is putting on our hospitals in Bell County is very real,” Blackburn said.
Area school districts
With area independent school districts canceling on-campus and remote instruction in response to the weekend’s inclement weather, some administrators still provided their respective COVID-19 updates on Monday.
There are now 64 active COVID-19 cases in the Belton Independent School District: 11 at Belton High, nine at Lake Belton High, six at Lake Belton Middle School, six at South Belton Middle School, five at North Belton Middle School, four at Southwest Elementary, four at Tarver Elementary, three at Sparta Elementary, three at Belton Middle School, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Miller Heights Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Pirtle Elementary and five attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
These cases represent 0.438 percent of Belton ISD’s population, according to district data.
Four Salado Independent School District employees and 14 students have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.
“An 11th-grade student and an employee at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter on Sunday. “An elementary school employee tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.”
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day report is expected to update around 5 p.m. Its latest update — logging infections identified between Jan. 2 and Jan. 8, showed 16 cases: four at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, three at Travis Science Academy, three at Jefferson Elementary, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Scott Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one attributed to “administration.”
The Killeen Independent School District reached 1,073 cumulative cases since March 16 on Monday: 481 students and 594 staff. Approximately 5.8 percent of these cases were reported in the last seven days, according to district data.