After a $184.9 million bond election failed by two votes in November, Temple Independent School District trustees could call for a $164.8 million bond election on Friday — an election that would be held on May 7.
School trustees will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the TISD Administration Building, 401 Santa Fe Way in downtown Temple. The meeting will include a public forum before trustees consider action whether to call for the election, according to a meeting agenda posted Tuesday.
“The bond did not pass on Nov. 2, 2021 … so what we did as a school district is we got the list of all the people that voted and just randomly picked people,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram. “We sent them out emails that said, ‘Hey, we’d like to bring you up and talk to you,’ and we got a lot of feedback.”
During those meetings, Ott asked approximately 100 stakeholders two questions: why they thought the bond did not pass and what they thought the district could have done differently.
“We had one group stay a little over three hours … and when we got all this information we just put it in what we thought were the metric containers,” he said. “So that’s things about the package, campaign, communication and miscellaneous.”
The Temple ISD superintendent emphasized how this focus group data is essentially a continuation of the district’s three Citizen Advisory Committee meetings held over the summer at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center and the district’s 13 neighborhood presentations held in the fall.
“There are silver linings,” Ott said. “With a failing of a bond you know who the voters are, you have plans because you’re working already, and you’ve already begun your community engagement piece … because we spent six months engaging the community on getting all the projects. So that’s the good news with that.”
Under the newly-proposed $164.8 million bond package — that would see Temple ISD’s tax rate increase by nearly 3 cents per $100 of taxable value — Ott noted how there was an approximately 11% reduction in project scope.
“The bond package last time was (Proposition) A for $178.3 million and (Proposition) B for $6.6 million. Those together were $184.9 million,” he said. “One of the things that the focus group said they wanted was to see the dollar amount lowered so we lowered it by over $20 million.”
For residents with a $200,000 home valuation, that would mean a $35.40 increase in annual taxes — $214.60 less than the taxes that would have been paid under the $184.9 million package.
“We were asked to lower the package … and this is substantially lower than the last one and the last one failed by a couple of votes,” Ott said. “So I’m hoping that the community will see once again that we’ve responded.”