The Jim Hornsby Feed My Sheep Children’s Clinic will offer health screenings, sports physicals and other services to uninsured or homeless children and teenagers across Bell County.
The local non-profit clinic — now in its seventh year — will offer its services at four sites from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays in March through May as part of its spring schedule. The mobile clinic will visit four sites throughout the county with volunteers from local hospitals and medical programs.
The first stop this spring will be Saturday, March 26 at Temple Charter Academy, 7177 Airport Road, near the city’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport.
Services offered include free vaccines as available, well/sick child visits, sports physicals, vision and hearing tests, dental screenings, pediatric specialists and care packages. All services are free.
Children must be accompanied by an adult or guardian. Low co-pay prescriptions will be covered for eligible children, according to the clinic.
“Any family without insurance or underinsured living in Central Texas is welcome to attend,” the clinic said.
Next month, the Jim Hornsby Feed My Sheep Children’s Clinic will stop at two sites on the western side of the county.
On April 9, the clinic will visit the Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E. Ave. A, in Killeen.
On Wednesday, the clinic’s staff did a site visit to Moss Rose, according to a social media post.
“Did a site visit and met with the team at Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen,” Dr. Stephen Ponder, a Temple pediatric endocrinologist who is the clinic’s medical director, said Wednesday on the clinic’s Facebook page. “We are holding our April 9th Feed My Sheep Children’s Free Clinic there for the first time. We serve uninsured and underinsured children and teens.”
On April 23, the clinic will be at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail Drive in Harker Heights. During a May 2021 event there, the clinic provided services to about 100 children.
The final stop on the clinic’s spring schedule will be May 7 at South Belton Middle School, 805 Sagebrush in Belton.
The clinic is named for the late Jim Hornsby, former director of Feed My Sheep, a Christ-based, volunteer-driven Temple non-profit that aids the homeless.
Hornsby died June 30, 2019, four years after the free children’s clinic started and spread across the county.
“This was just one of Jim’s accomplishments,” Ponder previously told the Telegram. “In every sense of the word, Jim was a good shepherd. His concern was always the well-being of others. He had the servant’s heart.”