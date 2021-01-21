A 27-year-old Temple man is charged with murder in the shooting death of Elvin DaShaun Worthey, police announced Thursday.
Demetrius Lamiere Rush was arrested after he turned himself in at the Temple Police Department at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday night, spokesman Cody Weems said in a news release.
Rush was in custody at the Bell County Jail Thursday. His bond is set at more than $1 million, records show.
Rush also faces two misdemeanor charges. He is also charged with marijuana possession under 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. Bonds for both misdemeanors total $10,000.
Worthey was fatally shot at about 1:38 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 900 block of North Second Street, police said. Temple officers found Worthey dead at the scene.
Worthey’s girlfriend told police that pair was in bed when they heard a noise, according to an arrest affidavit. When the woman went to investigate, she saw the kitchen door to the outside was partially open and saw a man in a black mask by the door. She recognized the man’s voice as Rush, her ex-boyfriend, when he said something to her and forced his way into the house, the affidavit said.
“She was trying to push him out of the door when he pushed past her and into her bedroom,” Temple Officer Monica Broadstreet said in the affidavit. “As the suspect got to the doorway to the bedroom, he raised a silver handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim was trying to get out of bed as the suspect fired the first shot.”
The woman fled outside and saw Rush — who was not wearing a mask anymore — run past her car in the driveway.
“At that time, the suspect was no longer wearing the black mask and she was able to see the suspect’s face,” Broadstreet said in the affidavit.
When police technicians processed the crime scene, a pair of broken eyeglasses was found near the suspect’s mask. The witness said Worthey did not wear eyeglasses, but Rush needed to wear glasses to see.
A warrant for Rush’s arrest was issued on Dec. 30 after the investigation into Worthey’s death.
The death was Temple’s seventh reported homicide of 2020.
Witness in 2014 slaying
Rush was named as a witness in the Oct. 2, 2014, slaying of Julian Matilde Anguiano, according to Bell County court records.
The 22-year-old Temple man was killed when two people — Manuel Antonio Leija Jr. and Tamron Monche Shores — decided to commit a robbery at the Wildwood apartment complex, 4101 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
After leaving Wildwood, Leija allegedly went to the home of Rush, an acquaintance, according to 2014 indictments in the case.
While at Rush’s apartment, Leija allegedly told Rush “I shot him,” and “I think I killed him,” the indictment said.
Police found Anguiano in the driver’s seat of a car with multiple gunshot wounds, including a neck wound. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he died.
Leija received a 38-year prison sentence after he pleaded guilty. Shores, the driver in the case, received an 8-year sentence.
Rush was not charged in that case.