A Temple man is charged with continuous violence against a family member because he allegedly injured a pregnant woman.
An arrest affidavit detailed several dates when Gregory Wolff allegedly hurt a woman who is about 25 weeks pregnant with his unborn twin children.
On July 11, Wolff allegedly went to 1801 S. Ninth St. and found the woman packing to leave, the affidavit said. He reportedly grabbed her by her face and pushed her to the floor.
The woman said Wolff slapped her on July 9 with his open hand. While Temple Police officers were with her, she received a photo of Wolff trying to cut his throat, according to the affidavit. Officers checked on him and took him into protective custody.
A warrant for Wolff’s arrest was issued July 29 by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
Wolff was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday with bonds that totaled $102,500.