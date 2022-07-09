Chronic homelessness continues in Temple due to having a culture that enables vagrancy rather than offering a way out, a consultant told community leaders Thursday.
Robert Marbut, a San Antonio-based homeless consultant, presented the findings from a survey conducted in Bell County at a Community, Alternative, Resources and Empowerment (CARE) Network meeting Thursday morning in Temple.
The average number of years for a homeless person to be without shelter in Temple is nine years, one of the more concerning figures, Marbut said. About 54.6% remain homeless for more than five years, he added.
“We want to think about graduating people from the streets,” he said. “We want to think about not taking care of people experiencing homeless, but how do we get them out of homelessness.”
More women are homeless in Bell County than the national average, the survey showed.
While women usually represent about 25% of the transient population in the country, Marbut’s research found that in Bell County, that number was more than 40%. He said he had a hunch that the large number of homeless women was due to them feeling safe in the area.
Marbut said homelessness can be very costly to local communities since it creates a significant drain on resources, overwhelms the criminal justice system, overloads emergency rooms, diverts limited resources of non-profit organizations, suppresses economic development and frightens residents.
“Overall, it becomes costly in many ways,” he said. “Most jails in the United States, about 20% of jails are jammed with homeless for Mickey Mouse stuff. I’m not talking about felonies. Felonies are on another level.”
The problem in Temple, Marbut said, will continue to grow exponentially unless action is taken soon.
“You have some very concerning sub-data,” he said. “If it (continues the same), I will be back five years from now, and you’ll be two and a half times worse than you are now.”
About 40 representatives from local organizations heard from Marbut, who encouraged action and a system that can be held accountable to make changes in the city.
Jasmin Spain joined Family Promise of East Bell County about a month ago as director of family Services after spending time working with foster children. She said she was surprised to hear about the statistics of homelessness in Temple but would do her part to help the community.
“I’m even more motivated to step in and make some new changes,” Spain said. “I think the community engaging more, and forming relationships and friendships, will be very beneficial for families experiencing homelessness.”
Spain said Marbut’s words will aid her in taking a different approach to helping the transient population.
“My biggest takeaway was not to enable but to engage,” Spain said. “I think that is a big statement and an interesting challenge to take on.”
Nancy Glover, Temple director of housing and development, said the cities of Temple and Killeen hired Marbut to help with the population’s destitute residents and mental health issues.
About 436 transient individuals were interviewed in Bell County to obtain the data presented during the CARE meeting.
“There were some parts of the data that I was shocked by,” Glover said. “At this time, we’re taking in this information, and then we’ll develop more solutions. We’re really going to be data-driven with our solutions.”
Glover said she was hopeful after hearing positive responses from the organizations helping the vagrant community.
“The agencies are ready to work together and find the solutions to help people graduate from homelessness,” she said. “Not only by providing them a hot meal but by digging in and figuring out what can be done to help them get into a home and find that stability.”
The following steps, Glover said, are to find solutions and present them to almost 100 organizations that help combat the problems.
“I’m looking forward to coming back and presenting the solutions to the group,” Glover said. “That way, they can lock arms and attack the problem head on and hopefully convert a major percentage of the population out of homelessness.”
Temple City Councilwoman Judy Morales, a CARE member for more than 20 years, said knowing the main issues would help the members find the best answer to engage the situation.
“Understanding the issues can help us come up with a very good solution for the whole area,” she said. “It was interesting to see those numbers. It’s very helpful to know the truth, and changes need to be made.”