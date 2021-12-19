The Connecting Agriculture and Health — From the Ground Up conference will be held Jan. 11 in conjunction with the Blackland Income Growth Conference.
The conference will be held at the Extraco Events Center’s Back Porch Club, at 4601 Bosque Blvd. in Waco. The event is sponsored by Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.
Conference topics will relate to agriculture and health. The focus of the conference is to help those working in health-related fields with information that will aid in con- necting consumers to factual and reliable information so they can make informed decisions regarding health and nutrition for their families.
Doors open at 8:30 a.m. and the conference will begin at 8:50 a.m. The event will conclude at 4 p.m.
Cost for the conference is $50 and $25 for full-time students. Please pre-register by Jan. 5. Pre-registration is available online at https://agrilifere gister.tamu.edu/GroundUp.
A catered luncheon is included in the registration.
Application has been made for five continuing education contact hours to the National Commission for Health Education Credentialing Inc., and five hours of clinical professional education to the Commission on Dietetic Registra- tion. Teachers will be provided five hours of CPE credit and all others will be provided a certificate for five clock hours of education.
Topics and speakers include:
- Flushing Out the Science Behind Pre-and-Probiotics, Leigh Greathouse, Baylor University
- Promoting Pollinators, Sonja Swiger, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
- Seafood in Texas, Nicole A. Pilson, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
- Unmasking Our Immunity with Healthy Eating Habits, Jenna Anding, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
- The Sorghum Industry in Texas, Florentino Lopez, Creando Mañana LLC.
For more information, visit the Connecting Agriculture and Health — From the Ground Up website at http://agrilife.org/fromthegroundup/ or contact the Bell County Extension Office at 254-933-5305.