BELTON – A 32-year-old shot while driving on southbound Interstate 35 earlier this month died from his injuries, officials said Monday.
Antonio Alvidrez of Euless crashed his car after the accident. He was flown to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple, where he died from his injuries, Belton spokesman Paul Romer said.
The incident occurred at about 8:32 p.m. Sept. 12.
A motorist described seeing multiple shots fired at the car, which then went off the road near the bridge over the Lampasas River. First responders arrived and found the victim still in the car, a white Chevy Trailblazer. The victim was wounded in the shooting and was flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. In addition, the car had bullet holes in it.
At this point in the investigation, police do not know why the shooting occurred. They are seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect and the suspect’s car.
Anyone with information can call 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764 with any information.