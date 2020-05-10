BELTON — Major changes have been made in recent months in the Bell County District Attorney’s office.
Paul and Leslie McWilliams retired from their assistant district attorney jobs.
Stephanie Newell replaced Paul McWilliams as the first assistant district attorney. Jamie Decker is a new assistant district attorney, and Anthony Smith is moving to the McLennan County District Attorney’s office.
These are some of the turnovers in the District Attorney’s office. Others have not yet been announced.
“Stephanie Newell, a seasoned prosecutor with my office, is my new first assistant district attorney,” District Attorney Henry Garza said Friday.
Garza said he believes Newell is the first woman to hold the first assistant district attorney spot in Bell County’s history. Newell brings leadership and tenacity of focus to the position, and those qualities are the ones Garza sought in first assistant district attorney, he said.
She has been an assistant district attorney with Garza’s office since 2005 and has held many board positions within the community, including the Bell County Bar Association, the Bell County Women’s Bar Association, the Bell County Young Lawyers Association and the Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas. She has been recognized for her hard work and leadership and was awarded the Texas Tech School of Law Bob Black Bar Leaders Award and the Bell County Women’s Bar Association Attorney of the Year in 2018.
At least two of the changes in the DA’s office could influence one future case.
The McWilliams’, who are married, were the attorneys for the prosecution during the George Powell robbery trial in 2009.
The Texas Supreme Court, when it reviewed the Powell conviction, found the husband and wife labored to keep information from the defense team that might have proven Powell innocent. They also promoted perjury in Demetric Smith’s testimony, the court said, and rewarded him afterward by making it possible he served no time in prison.
Garza previously said he does not discuss personnel issues, and he didn’t mention anything about the McWilliams’ part in the Powell case.