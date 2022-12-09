A Bell County food drive has collected more than 220,000 pounds of food this year — a 26% decrease from donations received in 2021.
The Food for Families Food Drive, which benefited Operation Feeding Temple and its associated agencies, gathered food that will be distributed by several local agencies: Churches Touching Lives for Christ, The Love of Christ Ministry, St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple/Temple Christian Center, and Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church food pantry.
Tom Henderson, director of missions for the Bell Baptist Association, said food insecurity needs in the area increased during the coronavirus pandemic and, lately, because of rising inflationary costs.
“The need is just overwhelming,” said Henderson, also treasurer of Operation Feeding Temple, an umbrella organization, and chair of the board for Churches Touching Lives for Christ. “We’ve seen new people every month since we’ve been open (for decades).”
“We work together to help the hurting in Temple and east Bell County,” he said. “We do all we can with we have.”
The organizations seek to provide not only food but spiritual nourishment as well.
“All of the pantries are part of the Lord’s community, and we try to build relationships with the clients to address their needs,” Henderson said.
A total of 220,546 pounds of food, plus cash to buy additional food, was collected during the drive, sponsored by KWTX-TV. Participating companies and entities involved in the food drive include H-E-B food stores, Baylor Scott & White Health, Temple Independent School District, Central Texas Christian School, Holy Trinity Catholic School, Temple Lions, the American Legion, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, city of Temple, Temple Police Department, Temple Fire & Rescue, automotive dealerships, local churches, businesses, service clubs and individuals.
“Through your compassion and generosity over the last nine years, we have received from you, the citizens of Temple and East Bell, 1,769,102 pound of food,” Henderson said. “Thank you for your consistent, generous, and significant support in our mission to help the hurting citizens in our area during this season and throughout the year.”
Henderson said the donated food will aid families in need.
“Our prayer is that you and your family will have a wonderful holiday season,” he said. “Your concern and efforts in this food drive will help many more of our neighbors have a brighter holiday season as well. Without the involvement of the community and the caring spirit of the citizens of Temple and East Bell County, this drive would have been successful.”
The 2023 Food for Families Drive will be held on Nov. 17, 2023.