Temple food distribution

Richard Hayes Jr., left, hands bags and boxes of food to Rich Ferrell during the Churches Touching Lives for Christ food distribution Saturday in Temple. Ferrell and Hayes are with Godspeed Motorcycle Club.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

A Bell County food drive has collected more than 220,000 pounds of food this year — a 26% decrease from donations received in 2021.

