BELTON — A Killeen woman accused of attempted arson faces an additional charge for allegedly beating a Bell County corrections officer on Jan. 30.
Shardai Chantel Cage, 25, reportedly hit the officer 10-12 times in the face with a closed fist, leaving the officer with a black and swollen eye, bruising and bumps on her head. The victim was also temporarily blind, an arrest affidavit said.
Cage was jailed as she waited for her pretrial on an arson charge. She talked with the officer about her possible move to another cell. Then Cage reportedly blocked the jail cell from closing and struck out at the corrections officer.
After the incident, Cage was charged with assault of a public servant.
The arson with intent to damage habitation allegedly happened Oct. 19, 2019, in Killeen at an apartment building at 1201 Bacon Ranch Road when Cage tried to set fire to the apartment where the father of her 8-month-old son lived.
Cage reportedly started the fire because she was angry with her baby’s father for breaking up with her, according to text messages mentioned in the affidavit. She admitted in a written statement she started the fire with grease and water on the stove, put his clothes on top of a hot skillet, grabbed her purse and walked out.