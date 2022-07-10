Little things are important.
In fact, of all creation’s vegetables, potatoes rank high on U.S. plates, especially when the grill is hot. According to research released in May by vegetable expert Logan Hailey from AllAboutGardening.com, potatoes outrank all plant-specific Google searches, making all varieties the nation’s most popular vegetables.
When you’re hungry, this spud’s for you. No other agricultural commodity was so commonplace, so necessary, so versatile and so delicious. Potatoes are symbolic of independence and our national endeavor for a more perfect union.
These lowly tubers also dethroned King Cotton and changed Bell County’s agriculture.
“Sugar and tobacco created plantation agriculture, slavery and landed gentry,” said social historian James Lang, author of “Notes of a Potato Watcher” (Texas A&M Press, 2001).
“The corn and potatoes were left to small farmers. Change the crops, and history is changed. The potato ended up on the lowbrow side of the crop ledger.”
Thus, potatoes were welcome in stewpots and gardens of immigrants and the working class.
White or red, sweet or savory — potatoes were a staple in Central Texas larders. For many rural families, potatoes were the ideal food: easily stored for long periods, adaptable for frying, boiling or baking and — ounce for ounce — filling and nutritious.
White potatoes (more properly Solanum tuberosum) originated in South America, cultivated and improved up by the Incas in the Andes of Peru and Bolivia. Potato culture spread throughout Europe during the 17th and 18th centuries.
Then potatoes returned full circle back in the New World when Irish immigrants first brought seed potatoes in 1719 into New England. As settlers pushed westward into the frontier, they brought potatoes with them.
Sweet potatoes (Ipomoea batatas) were a native of tropical climes of the Western Hemisphere. They were first cultivated in Texas by the Spanish and by newly arrived Anglo-American settlers.
Enslaved workers discovered sweet potatoes and their cousin yams as a godsend in the fields, prized for their versatility. Former slaves described how they made a rudimentary “coffee,” since the beans were expensive and scarce on the frontier. Slaves would sun-dry sliced sweet potatoes, and then parch them in a hot oven. The resulting leather-like slices would be hand-ground. “It made purty good coffee,” according to “Juneteenth Texas: Essays in African American Folklore,” edited by Francis Edward Abernethy (University of North Texas Press, 1996).
Beside redefining cultures, potatoes were often the center of folk wisdom. Farmers frequently followed the horticultural dictum for cultivation: “Plant peas on St. Valentine’s Day, potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day and green beans on Good Friday. Plant potatoes in the dark of the moon, and corn when there is a full moon.”
In “Eats: A Folk History,” Clifton naturalist and engineer Palmer Olsen (1894-1994) recalled, “From about 1897 to 1910, I remember distinctly and most pleasantly the sweet potatoes my mother baked in the oven every day in late autumn and gave to us about 4:30 p.m. when the older children came from school. They were called Puerto Rican yams and were so sweet that sugar heavily coated the outside.”
However, the Blackland Prairie soil presented big challenges for farmers. Potatoes like deep, loose, slightly acidic soil. Bell County was afflicted with the opposite — hard, muddy clay that played host to fungi and weevils. Hot weather and early wet rains also hampered crop yields.
No matter. Bell farmers always managed to plant a few plots of potatoes — often with great success, depending on the weather.
In the last half of the 19th century, Bell farmers planted potatoes mostly for their own sustenance. With an increase in rail traffic, farmers upped their production.
The 11th annual meeting of the Texas State Horticultural Society meeting in Belton in July 1897 was a must-go event for those who make their living in the dirt. All manner of horticulture were on the agenda, including the humble potato.
By the beginning of the 20th century, the tubers were a hot crop. The Temple Daily Telegram in a 1920 promotional advertisement pointed with pride to the county’s agricultural successes, emphasizing that farmers harvested 50,000 potatoes that year “matching the nearly 100,000 that possums found in the woods and cedar brakes.”
Potatoes prompted 20 farmers in Dog Ridge to organize the Bell County Truck Growers’ Association, a cooperative organization to help farmers buy seed and sell their products.
Members pledged to raise and sell 106 acres of potatoes for the next season, reported Henry Harris Goodman (1870-1936), secretary.
Sure enough, the Truck Growers’ Association filled nine rail cars of spuds, reaping about $4,000 total. “The raising of potatoes on so large a scale was a comparatively new industry in this section,” the association announced, “but acreage in potatoes will be more than doubled next year.”
The next year, growers shipped out more than 50 cars. “The Bell County product has gained a reputation for Texas potatoes, which thus creates a market favorable to this section of the state,” said newspaper reports. The agricultural extension agent predicted the white potato crop would be “fairly good” with an average yield “from 65 to 70 bushels per acre.”
Potatoes also figured into a little bi-county rivalry when Harry Monroe Wireman (1864-1933) of Coleman County and William Monroe Sherrod (1851-1918) of Bell County announced in August 1909 that they had bested the city of Denison in producing a diversified crop, including two kinds of potatoes and three kinds of sweet potatoes in addition to a long list of other fruits and vegetables.
Capitalizing on potatoes smashing success, Lewis Singleton Deaver (1852-1942) of Belton announced in 1919 that he had grown a 13-pound sweet potato that was later displayed in a downtown Belton bank window.