A former Temple School Resource Officer arrested Friday is charged with injury to a child after he struck a 4-year-old boy in the face at a Round Rock store.
Jerrod Paul McCoy — a former Temple Police officer who rotated between four Temple Independent School District elementary schools — resigned from the department Aug. 4 and was arrested Friday by the Round Rock Police Department.
The incident — reportedly witnessed by multiple people and recorded on surveillance videos at the Bass Pro Shop — was detailed in a Round Rock Police Department arrest affidavit.
A responding officer saw an abrasion on the child’s left check that was less than a quarter-inch, and he had fresh blood on his shirt, according to the affidavit.
McCoy reportedly said that the boy “tossed himself around in the cart” and then got a nose bleed, according to the affidavit.
A witness told police that McCoy spanked the boy and the boy loudly yelled and screamed. McCoy yelled at the boy, left the store and hit the child twice in the face.
The video was viewed July 15 by an investigator showed two physical interactions between McCoy and the child.
The first video, partially blocked by a merchandise sign, appeared to show McCoy as he spanked the child. The second one reportedly showed McCoy hitting the boy in the face, which caused him to fall backwards in the shopping cart.
A store employee also said he saw McCoy backhand the boy in the face, which caused him to “reel” backwards, the affidavit said.
McCoy’s statement said he only disciplined the child and denied many times that he hit the boy, the affidavit said.
McCoy had worked for the Temple Police Department since 2015, city spokesman Cody Weems said. He rotated between three campuses — Western Hills, Kennedy-Powell, Jefferson and Hector P. Garcia elementaries.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said he was notified late Monday morning by Temple Police and told about McCoy’s arrest in another county. However, Ott didn’t know the charge prior to the Telegram’s inquiry.
Ott confirmed McCoy was a School Resource Officer, and was told by the Temple Police Department that McCoy resigned from the department.
“Of course since he resigned from TPD, he will no longer be part of TISD either,” Ott said. “This person won’t be around our students.”
Temple Police learned that McCoy was arrested Friday in Williamson County. The department wasn’t involved in the criminal investigation and doesn’t have information about the case, Weems said.
McCoy, who has no record of disciplinary actions at TPD, received six letters of commendation for various accomplishments, Weems said.
Injury to a child is a third-degree felony punished by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine, according to the Texas Penal Code.