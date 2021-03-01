A Belton teenager — the second of two suspects — was arrested Monday afternoon in connection with the August shooting death of a high school junior.
Robert Garnett, 17, of Belton was arrested by Belton Police officers on a murder warrant, city spokesman Paul Romer said. He was being held in the Bell County Jail Monday. Bond was set at $1 million.
Garnett, along with a Temple 16-year-old juvenile, is charged in the slaying of Fernando Martinez, 16. The Aug. 27 shooting occurred shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Smith Street near Lions Field baseball complex. Martinez was shot twice after a dispute, Romer said.
The juvenile suspect — who isn’t being named by authorities because of his age — was arrested in August in the area of Orion Drive and East Cedar Crest Lane in Temple after evading police in a vehicle. The suspect was taken to the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center in Killeen.
Martinez was pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple by Bell County Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey.
Martinez, a Belton High School junior, attended classes in the Belton Independent School District from 2008, the district previously said.
Garnett was not enrolled in Belton ISD, spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox said Monday.