An early morning car wreck in Harker Heights left three young children without their mother, prompting relatives to care for the siblings and community fundraiser to provide a helping hand.
Cristina Canul, a 30-year-old Temple single mother, succumbed to her injuries after a Sept. 25 accident in Harker Heights.
The children, all under seven years of age, spent time at the Because We Care Learning Academy, 2901 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
The childcare center started a fundraiser to help the grandmother and an aunt care for the children.
“As soon as we heard, we started raising funds to help out grandma and sister, who will be now taking on the kids,” said Morgan Yarbrough, regional manager for the childcare center. “We’re taking cash, gift cards, or they can do anything the kids might like. It’s two boys and a little girl.”
Donations can be dropped off at the center, where donations and care packages are taken directly to the grandmother.
The children attended the center for three years.
“They started in August of 2019,” said Yarbrough. “They just stopped this August. Knowing them for three years, we grew relationships with each family. We wanted to help out in any way we could. We’re hoping to help them with anything that we can in the next weeks to come.”
Yarbrough said she had known Canul since they were in the seventh grade together and described her as someone with a bubbly personality, always looking out for her children and others.
“She would help anyone in need,” she said. “The kids were crazy about her mom. Their mom did everything for them. She was always friendly. She was just nice to anyone she would come in contact with.”
The new caregiver for the children is no stranger to tragedy since Yarbrough said the grandmother suffered another significant loss two months prior.
“Grandma did have to bury her son in July and know she had to bury her daughter in September,” she said. “It was two deaths for her back-to-back, and now she has to take care of three children.”
Cristina Canul’s sister, Maria Canul, set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise $10,000. The fundraiser had collected $9,305 as of Monday evening.
For more information on where to donate, visit the Facebook page for Because We Care Learning Academy or https://gofund.me/3b2c96a8.