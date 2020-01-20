Hundreds of people gathered outside A New Fellowship Church in Temple on Monday to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr.’s life and teachings.
A march in Temple began shortly after 3 p.m. with state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, presenting a Texas flag that flew over the state Capitol to Boy Scouts of America Troop No. 716 while the Rev. Ulysees Barnes Sr. delivered the Rev. Robert Beamon with a Christian flag.
“Thank y’all for coming out for this important occasion,” Shine said. “I was able to get a Texas flag early this morning to help celebrate that. It is in celebration of this unit’s 2020 vision of love for another.”
The collective spirit of the event was immediately displayed when a Temple student performing the Star-Spangled Banner stumbled over the song’s remaining notes. Attendees, who were once silent, joined together and sang out the remaining verses to the very last note.
The Rev. George Harrison delivered Dr. King’s “I Have A Dream” speech prior to the nearly three-quarters of a mile march to Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. But Harrison first spoke about time he met Andrew Young — Atlanta’s mayor at the time — before echoing King’s words from 1963.
“He was a close companion with Dr. King,” Harrison said. “He was standing right beside him when he was assassinated, and he was sitting with him as he signed into the civil rights act and the voting rights act.”
Harrison noted how Andrew Young, like himself, was a preacher. He spoke about the relationships and stories that are shared between preachers, and explained how Young stated there was unrest regarding King’s intention to deliver his “I Have a Dream” speech.
“They hated him talking about ‘I Have a Dream’ ... Because when they got to Washington on that hot August day they wanted to hear something about civil rights, voting rights and equal pay. They said whatever you do, don’t start talking about this, ‘I have a dream.’ But whenever you tell a preacher not to preach something, the first thing he’s going to do is preach about.”
Harrison emphasized how King did just that.
Marchers elected not to waste time heading into Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church as the march reached its end. Nearly every seat in the congregation was taken, forcing others in attendance to occupy the hallway leading into the church.
Mayor Tim Davis took the opportunity to speak with participants in attendance at the March’s conclusion.
“I’m mayor for everyone,” Davis said. “Everyone who I’ve spoken to today thought the forum that was held at St. James United Methodist Church on Saturday night was very productive. Our plan is to do that quarterly.”
Davis said it is his job to make sure that everyone has a voice and that everyone is at a place where they can be heard.
“Getting us together is one of those things that we will get better at,” Davis said. “I’m a man in the power of the word, a man that believes in the power of God, a man that believes in the power of unity … And that was what Dr. King was about.”
Temple schools Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott was elated to see so much of the community’s youth in attendance.
“MLK’s purpose is timeless,” Ott said. “It truly is and, I think it’s incumbent upon us to carry on his purpose of equality for everyone. There’s a quote that I’m very fond of and that quote is, ‘That all children have gifts but some open their packages earlier than others.’ I think it’s up to us as adults and leaders in the community to help our children open their gifts. To help them open their gifts, to help them see their opportunities and to support them in their journey of life, so I thank everyone for being here and supporting the children of this community and supporting MLK Jr.”
The Rev. Willie Robertson elaborated on Ott’s thoughts, stating how every person has a gift and how there are no insignificant people in the world.
“God has us here to fulfill his purpose and to carry on his will … His perfect will for our imperfect selves,” Robertson said. “Our rights of being human were denied and our history is filled with that. There was a time when our Constitution didn’t even recognize us as a whole person. We had to be a fraction of a human being.”
Benny Walsh, president of the Temple NAACP, continuously expressed his gratitude for those in attendance and for those who shared their thoughts with attendees before sharing an interaction he overheard on the day.
“I heard a gentleman say, ‘We cannot make America great. Only love can make America great,’” Walsh said. “And that’s what we have to do. Love each other so we can make American great.”