Bell County commissioners will decide Tuesday whether to spend about $13.1 million for precast jail components from a neighboring state.
The pending purchase comes as Louisiana is overhauling its prison system, prompting local officials to quickly consider allocating funds for parts needed for the Outer Loop Jail expansion.
Phil Goodwill, project manager for the county, said commissioners will need to make a decision before the materials are publicly sold since supply chain issues and rising costs could affect construction schedules.
“On the precast cells for the jail tower, we need to move forward with the procurement of this material just like we had to with the minimum security buildings,” Goodwill said during a Commissioners Court workshop meeting last week. “To meet the schedule, we need to have the precast cells here by mid-September, so that is No. 1 for getting these things manufactured.
“The issue is Louisiana, (where) their state jail system is going through a massive rebuild of jails within the system,” he said. “So we are anticipating that here in the very near future they are going to hit the market with their bids. And, if we don’t get in front of this, there are only so many contractors out there that manufacture these precast cells. So, if they get in front of us, that is going to be a schedule impact, too.”
The Commissioners Court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 Central Ave. in Belton. The meeting is delayed since county offices are closed today for Presidents’ Day.
The court will consider whether to approve a guaranteed maximum price amendment set at about $13.1 million. The amendment — for $13,141,498 million, according to the meeting agenda — is for purchasing precast cell modules and precast panels for a new minimum security facility.
Bell County contracted with Fort Worth-based Sedalco Construction Services for the jail expansion, which will be constructed on county-owned land that includes the court and jail complex at 1201 Huey Road in Belton.
Jail growth, safety
The minimum security addition is the first step in the planned $129 million expansion of the Bell County Jail.
The expansion is needed, officials have said, because of an increased inmate population — often more than 1,200 inmates — related to Central Texas population growth.
The county also contracts with nine other Texas counties for jail services. Those include Milam, McLennan, Williamson, Robertson, Limestone, Terry, Garza, Lynn and Lee counties. Commissioners approved $3.5 million for the 2022 fiscal year to house inmates outside of Bell County.
Bell County has found ways to keep the jail population low — preferred at about 925 — during the coronavirus pandemic, including issuing citations for some non-violent misdemeanor cases.
Four inmates died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, officials told the Telegram. Those deaths include a 37-year-old man who died on Aug. 20, 2021; a 48-year-old woman who died on Sept. 1, 2021; a 63-year-old man who died on Sept. 6, 2021; and a 56-year-old woman who died on Sept. 10, 2021.
Maj. Esteban “Stevie” Ramirez, 58, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department’s jail administrator, also died from COVID-19 on Feb. 16, 2021. A remembrance balloon release was held in his honor Wednesday in Belton.
Increased costs amid shortages
Bell County has sought to lessen the impact of rising construction costs by locking in amounts early in the process.
The Commissioners Court approved a proposed budget for two pre-engineered metal buildings, which will cost $959,215 once they are installed. The county does not have to pay any money upfront, officials said in August.
“Basically, what we are doing with this is buying our place in line to start the fabrication of the metal building,” Commissioner Russell Schneider told the Telegram. “It is a long lead out. Sedalco (is) entering in a contract with the metal building (manufacturer) and we are in a contract with Sedalco.”
The project is being paid for out of the more than $138 million of certifications of obligation issued by the county in May, with the jail accounting for the largest portion.
The minimum security facility will be the first phase of the project, officials said.
Goodwill said the purchase of the precast cell modules and panels will occur about 17 weeks before the construction manager at risk, Sedalco, comes out with the guaranteed maximum price. This means there is some level of risk the county could be paying more than it otherwise would, he said.
Telegram staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.