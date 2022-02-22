A Rockdale man was indicted on a felony child pornography charge last week after police said he sent a disturbing video of a child being molested on social media.
Lucas Jackson, 20, was indicted by a grand jury for promotion of child pornography, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers with Texas Attorney General’s office received information about a online user from Milam County transmitting child pornography through Instagram’s direct messaging function. The message was flagged by the Center for the Missing and Exploited Children in April 2021.
As part of the investigation, the affidavit said, officers discovered a username, email address, phone number, physical address, and IP address allegedly linked to Jackson later that year.
Officers received a copy of the video and described it as a 32-second-long video of a 3-year-old male sexually assaulted by an adult, the affidavit said.
Once Jackson was located, officers served an arrest warrant for Jackson’s residence in the 2700 block of County Road 306 on Rockdale.
While serving the warrant, officers identified the phone used for the alleged crime as belonging to Jackson, the affidavit said.
Jackson remains at the Milam County Jail in lieu of a $50,000 bond.
Other indictments
Joseph Robert Harwell, 41, of Cameron, repeated violation of a protective order, a third-degree felony.
Adam Leo Gomez, 20, of Bryan, evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
James Williams III, 62, of Cameron, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a state jail felony.
David Anthony Lockett, 42, of Rockdale, assault on a public servant, a third-degree felony.
Kimberly Dawn Welton, 50, of Rockdale, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, and theft from the elderly between $2,500 and $30,000.
Duke Wayne Tannahill, 43, of Rockdale, driving while intoxicated with a child passenger, a state jail felony.
Cody James Vanblaricum, 31, of Caldwell, burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony, and possession of identifying information, a state jail felony.
David-Huerta Salazar, 17, of Cameron, burglary of a building, a state jail felony.
Mario Vargas, 19, of Cameron, criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000, a state jail felony.
Dondrick Lamont Moore, 22, of Cameron, two counts of terroristic threats to a peace officer, a state jail felony.
Matthew Lopez IV, 35, of Cameron, stalking, a third-degree felony.
Nico Xavier Ray Lopez-Vargaz, 21, of Cameron, engaging in criminal activity, a state jail felony.
Billy Joe Pittman, 37, of Temple, engaging in criminal activity, a state jail felony.
Megan Lynn Buck, 21, of Cameron, engaging in criminal activity, a state jail felony.
Paul Lopez, 22, of Cameron, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony; assault on a police officer, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Kelly Wallace, 52, of Austin, three counts of bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Antonio Campos, 25, of Buckholts, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Terrance Earl Smith, 26, of Houston, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Tonia Ann Taylor, 42, of Crosby, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Marlany Jean Wright, 28, of Cameron, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Amana Marie Warren, 35, of Rockdale, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Laytoya S. Warren, 44, of Killeen, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Allen Keith Dunn, 30, of Pflugerville, five counts of bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Justin Tyrone Hardway, 32, of Waco, bail jumping, failure to appear, a third-degree felony.
Logan Taylor Dellerman, 34, of Rockdale, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, a first-degree felony; manufacture or deliver a controlled substance between 2 and 400 grams, a first-degree felony; and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Tiffany Leah Whited, 34, of Rockdale, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, a first-degree felony; manufacture or deliver a controlled substance between 2 and 400 grams, a first-degree felony; and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Debra Ann Canady, 35, of Temple, manufacture or deliver a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, a first-degree felony; manufacture or deliver a controlled substance less than 28 grams, a state jail felony; and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance less than one gram, a state jail felony.
Jerry Christopher Mueck, 42, of Cameron, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Daniel Flores, 50, of Killeen, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Raoul Eros Loves, 48, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Adam Tamez, Jr., 53, of Killeen possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Carlos Dwayne Rubin, 46, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, a second-degree felony; possession of a prohibited substance a correctional facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony.
Sabrina Michelle Steffek, 35, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a third-degree felony.
Tiffany Lanay Ramos, 33, of Rockdale, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.
Davana Leraine Sterling, 22, of Rockdale, two counts of possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams, a third-degree felony; possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 400 grams, a second-degree felony; and possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams, a second-degree felony.
Thomas Duane Turner, 49, of Taylor, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, a state jail felony.