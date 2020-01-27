BELTON — The Texas Department of Transportation Monday temporarily closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 between Paddy Hamilton Road near Nolanville and FM 2410.
“The temporary closure is necessary in order to conduct a detailed assessment of existing drill shafts, supporting the structure, at the Nolan Creek crossing,” TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said. “This high-level assessment will be conducted by TxDOT’s Bridge Division, out of Austin, and is not expected to be completed for a minimum of 24 hours.”
Eastbound traffic will be diverted onto the frontage road at the Paddy Hamilton Road exit and re-enter I-14 east of the FM 2410 intersection in Belton.
“Motorists should expect to encounter additional traffic control and delays at FM 2410 within the project area,” Roberts said. “TxDOT cautions motorists to be alert for traffic control personnel and construction and equipment in the work areas.”