A Temple man was indicted on a murder charge by a Bell County grand jury Wednesday.
Demetrius Lamiere Rush, 27, is charged in the shooting death of Elvin DaShaun Worthey. He turned himself in at the Temple Police Department in January, spokesman Cody Weems said.
Rush remained in custody at the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. His bond — initially set at more than $1 million — was reduced to $210,000, online jail records show.
Rush also faces two misdemeanor charges. He is also charged with marijuana possession under 2 ounces, a Class B misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. Bonds for both misdemeanors total $10,000.
Worthey — fatally shot at about 1:38 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 900 block of North Second Street — was found dead at the scene.
An arrest affidavit for Rush said Worthey’s girlfriend told police that pair was in bed when they heard a noise and she went to investigate. She saw the kitchen door to the outside was partially open and saw a man in a black mask by the door. She recognized the man’s voice as Rush, her ex-boyfriend, when he said something to her and forced his way into the house, the affidavit said.
“She was trying to push him out of the door when he pushed past her and into her bedroom,” Temple Officer Monica Broadstreet said in the affidavit. “As the suspect got to the doorway to the bedroom, he raised a silver handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim was trying to get out of bed as the suspect fired the first shot.”
The woman told police she fled outside and saw Rush — not masked anymore — run past her car in the driveway.
“At that time, the suspect was no longer wearing the black mask and she was able to see the suspect’s face,” Broadstreet said in the affidavit.
A pair of broke eyeglasses found near the suspect’s mask did not belong to the victim, although Rush needed glasses to see.
A warrant for Rush’s arrest was issued on Dec. 30 after an investigation.
Worthey’s death was Temple’s seventh reported homicide of 2020.