Democratic candidate Don-na Imam issued a guarantee about her race for Texas’ 31st Congressional District.
“I’m going to make this promise: If we get a million dollars, we’re going to flip this district blue,” Imam said Thursday during an online donor event featuring two ex-presidential contenders. “I’m making this promise on video, so you’re going to hold me to it.”
Imam, 44, is in an uphill fight to oust nine-term incumbent U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock. That battle will take its share of time and resources — two things that currently favor the 78-year-old congressman.
Carter — who easily secured the GOP nomination in March — has amassed a large warchest ahead of the Nov. 3 election. He has $922,385 to Imam’s $42,099, according to June 30 campaign finance reports.
To put that in perspective: For every $1 Imam has in cash on hand, Carter has $22.
Kim Gilby, the Williamson County Democratic Party chairman, described that gap as “alarming,” the Texas Tribune reported.
Overall, Carter has raised more than 3.5 times as much as Imam — who secured the Democratic nomination on July 14. The congressman has raised more than $1.5 million to Imam’s $449,274, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Both campaigns will have to turn in their next set of campaign finance reports by Oct. 15 — two days after early voting starts for the Nov. 3 election.
The 2018 election shows that betting on money is not the surefire way to win. Air Force veteran MJ Hegar, who is challenging Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn for his seat, raised more than $5.1 million in her bid to deny Carter another term in the House.
It was not enough.
Carter, who raised $1.8 million in 2018, beat Hegar — albeit narrowly. The Round Rock Republican triumphed over the Air Force veteran by 3 percentage points, or 8,550 votes. That is a point Imam frequently has touted during her U.S. House bid.
“Congressman Carter has been working tirelessly and has been delivering results for Central Texans,” the Carter campaign previously told the Telegram.
In an attempt to overcome her fundraising deficit, Imam campaigned with former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke and entrepreneur Andrew Yang — two men who ran for the Democratic Party’s nomination for president and quit the race early.
O’Rourke said Imam — who lives in the part of Austin inside Williamson County, according to property records — is engaging with voters across Bell and Williamson counties.
“Not only is her level of engagement and her expansion of the electorate going to help her win against an incumbent Republican and send yet another Democrat from the state of Texas to the United States Congress, but she is going to help our candidates up and down the ballot,” O’Rourke said.
Blocked constituents
More than two dozen potential District 31 voters have been blocked by Imam’s campaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Imam has not explained why they were blocked.
“It’s concerning that the nominee would take time to delete or hide non-threatening, respectful questions, but respond to posts of no substance,” Cedar Park resident Adam Staerkel said.
Imam’s campaign as well as the political action committees of O’Rourke and Yang did not reply to multiple Telegram requests to comment.
Yang said Imam would do a better job of representing Austin than Carter. About 5 percent — or 35,697 people — of the 698,487 residents who live in District 31 are in the capital city, according to a Texas Legislative Council report from 2015.
The three Democrats — one of whom, Yang, was known for wearing a pin that said “MATH” during his White House bid — touted this year’s increased turnout in their party’s primary in District 31 by using incorrect figures.
“If you look at the primary on March 3, we had more than 70,000 people show up to vote in the Democratic Primary, compared to 28,000 in 2018. That’s your 233 percent (increase),” Imam, a computer engineer, said.
Turnout in this year’s primary actually was up by nearly 125 percent. In 2018, 30,896 votes were cast in the Democratic primary for District 31, according to the Bell and Williamson counties election departments. This year, 69,473 voters showed up at the polls for her race in the primary.