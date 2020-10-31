Texas House District 54 is on the frontline of the battle over whether Democrats or Republicans control the Legislature’s lower chamber.
Army veteran KeKe Williams, a Harker Heights Democrat, and state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, are running to represent West Bell County and all of Lampasas County. Election Day is Tuesday.
“I am running to be the voice for the everyday families in our community, not special interests,” Williams, 47, said. “I served our country in the U.S. Army for 24 years and I think we need politicians who are willing to put party politics aside and come together to solve big problems facing our state and our community.”
This race has seen both candidates airing commercials on television and online to motivate voters to get to the polls. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have flooded both candidates’ coffers.
“This time having a record of accomplishment and being able to be the incumbent and spend time in those communities, I feel like we’re much better positioned to be successful because we have worked very hard at having a servant’s heart and being a public servant,” Buckley, 54, said.
District 54 is one of 22 Republican-held seats Democrats are hoping to flip to take control of the House. Democrats only need to win nine GOP seats and keep their current seats to take over the lower chamber.
The district has not sent a Democrat to Austin since 1994, when then-state Rep. Layton Black, D-Goldwaithe, won his final term. The Republican Party has kept the seat in its column since Suzanna Gratia Hupp, a survivor of the 1991 Luby’s shooting in Killeen, was elected in 1996.
Public education is one of several major issues in this race. Both candidates supported House Bill 3 — the 2019 law that injected $11.6 billion into public education funding, including raises for teachers, and reformed how schools are financed.
Williams called the law an important first step toward improving public education funding.
“But I hear from voters in our community every day that property taxes are still too high and that folks want more support for public education. There is still work to do,” Williams said. “I support a plan to increase the homestead exemption, which would cut property taxes for families and homeowners, while making sure big business pays its fair share toward funding our public schools.”
School districts are typically the majority of a property owner’s tax bill. HB 3 compresses school district’s maintenance-and-operations tax rates in an attempt to lessen that burden.
“What you’ve seen with that maintenance-and-operations rates go down anywhere from 8 cents to 14 cents depending on the district, and that’s important,” Buckley said, adding HB 3 and Senate Bill 2, the property tax reform measure, have forced school boards to focus more dollars in the classroom while providing higher salaries to teachers.
Buckley, a former Killeen school board member, was a co-sponsor of the law. He said lawmakers are committed to keeping it and making it sustainable — a task complicated by expected budget shortfalls caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.