Joe M. Pirtle, known among his peers as the “ultimate Belton Tiger,” left a lasting impact on thousands of students and educators before his death in May 2019.
“Pirtle … served as a teacher, coach, principal, curriculum director, and superintendent over 44 years with Belton ISD,” Education Service Center Region 12 spokeswoman Jennifer Marshall-Higgins said in a news release. “He was a state finalist for Superintendent of the Year and Texas Administrator of the Year in 1997. Soon after his retirement as superintendent, a Belton ISD campus (in Temple) was named in his honor as the Joe M. Pirtle Elementary School.”
Last week, Waco-based ESC Region 12 continued to recognize that impact when it honored Pirtle — an ESC Region 12 chairman for 22 years — by dedicating its boardroom in his name.
The nonprofit service organization serves 76 school districts and 10 private schools in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Freestone, Hamilton, Hill, Lampasas, Limestone, McLennan, Mills and Navarro counties.
More than 200 people attended the ribbon cutting and unveiling ceremony, according to ESC Region 12.
“We are forever grateful for Joe’s dedication and legacy of servant leadership,” Jerry Maze, ESC Region 12’s executive director, said in a news release. “I always appreciated the way he spoke to our staff, applauding their efforts and reminding them of how important our work is. I feel blessed to have called him a mentor, as well as my dear friend.”
During the ceremony, a wall plaque depicting Pirtle’s photograph and one of his most memorable quotes was unveiled.
“I really believe that no matter where you grow up, or from what part of town you come from, education is the path to put everybody on the same level,” the plaque reads.
Jane Dominguez, one of Pirtle’s two daughters, was among those in attendance.
“We know our father would be so humbled by the naming of this boardroom, as are each of us,” she said during the ceremony. “Each one of us in his family is beyond humbled and feels so honored as well.”
Dominguez highlighted how ESC Region 12 awarded her father the opportunity to continue to be a part of educators’ and students’ lives.
“That was just his passion,” she said during the ceremony. “He lived to help children, and he lived to help teachers and families … but he just wanted to be with kids and teachers and y’all allowed him to do that.”