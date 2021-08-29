Clothing and hairstyles may change, but back-to-school anxieties never get better — for kids or adults.
If only Arminious Beverly “A.B.” Car-gill could worry about backpacks and lunches. His biggest concern at the start of school was cotton.
As Bell County school superintendent in the early 1900s, Cargill (1872-1958) oversaw the education of several hundred tiny rural schools dotted across the county.
Schools in these county hamlets were often delayed by two weeks because of late cotton-picking season. Usually, schools began in late September or early October, but bad weather could slow the process. Even in good weather, many rural children didn’t start school because parents needed their income working in the fields or in factories.
Although Texas had no child labor laws back then, city school districts such as Temple, Killeen and Belton required students in all grades to start the first day. County schools had no such requirement.
“I beg to say that I do not believe that I can urge upon you too strongly the important of entering your children the very first day of school and letting them stay entered throughout the term,” Cargill told Oenaville parents in 1918.
In 1920, the cotton harvest was delayed by two weeks, thus pushing back the first day of school for most in the county’s unincorporated areas. Cargill urged Heidenheimer parents, where he also taught, to make sure their children could start the first day on Oct. 25.
“Let’s finish picking the crop in afternoons and Saturdays, as all will admit that education is a splendid thing,” he said. “That being so, afford the children a full and free opportunity to attend school sessions without break or interruption.”
From 1845, when Texas joined the union, to the late 1870s, Texas lurched in fits and starts toward organized educational systems. Texas briefly had public schools during reconstruction in the late 1860s, but soon disbanded it.
Nevertheless, education remained a priority.
The Galveston Daily News in 1870 praised Bell County residents: “The people of this county are taking a great interest in the cause of education. There is scarcely a neighborhood but what had a flourishing school.”
Cargill — and many educators before and since — also realized the stark differences between city and rural schools for black students. During his tenure and well into the 1930s, the average school term for black children was four days shorter than whites, and Texas spent about a third less on black schools under the segregated systems.
Some black schools flourished. Holland Colored School had electric lights and indoor running water. However, Pecan Colored School No. 59 about five miles away in the middle of the pasture had no lights or water and meager furnishings.
Even so, Cargill’s challenges were quite different from Sarah Jane Sturm Cox’s worries a half century earlier. Just like other new settlers to Texas in the 1850s, she faced the same dilemma of having no school for her 12 children.
Sarah Jane (1828-1882) wanted her children to learn more than the three R’s. Her diary indicated she often bemoaned the fact that institutions of higher learning and teaching materials were out of reach of a rural communities such as hers in Bell County.
She and other nearby residents in Tennessee Valley (communities now submerged under Lake Belton) set up their own school and began teaching their children themselves — sometimes with the help of a teacher they hired for a few months each year.
Reading, writing and arithmetic were essential, but Sarah Jane expected more. “We have commenced teaching on every day and also on a Sabbath school. We are trying to teach these children to read but above all we are endeavoring to teach them that they have immortal souls that must live with God in heaven or be forever lost,” she wrote in her diary in 1860.
Nineteenth-century parents regarded their children’s education as private matters and individuals’ responsibility, generally sidestepping any state involvement. Newspapers, such as the Austin Statesman in 1880, editorialized, “a state has no right to tax one man for the education of another man’s children,” accusing lawmakers of “overstepping their bounds” by attempting to create public school systems.
Texas’ common schools had organized in 1854 with a system for payment of tuition for poor and orphaned children. By that year, Bell County was divided into 15 school districts scattered across the countryside. By 1911, the county had 20 independent school districts (among them Belton, Temple, Killeen, Troy and Bartlett) and 102 common school (rural) districts.
Commitment to educating children also prompted infrastructure changes. The Belton Journal in 1869 reported that so many students were attending school that citizens were building a bridge over the Leon “to allow ... many more children coming to school, and altogether the educational interests of Bell are promising.”
All Belton’s grades were housed under one roof until 1900, when school trustees began debating whether to separate the high school from elementary grades. The split occurred in a serious of administrative measures until the first Belton High School building opened in 1904.
As for school supplies, no backpacks were necessary.
Tennessee Valley school girl Kattie Allen (1888-1989) “financed” her first school supplies, thanks to her chickens. She traded a dozen eggs for one pencil at the local general store — quite a bargain in the early 1900s.
James Joseph Bishop (1866-1961), who grew up in Sparta, now under Lake Belton, described his school days: “There were no lead pencils and scratch tablets in those days for children to scribble on and then throw into the waste basket. Instead, each pupil was supplied with a slate and chalk tied to the frame with a long string. A slate cost a dime and would last not only for a whole school term, but for years, if properly cared for.”