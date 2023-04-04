UMHB Easter Pageant

Seth Brennan, a senior mathematics major from Spring, portrayed Jesus during the Easter Pageant at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in 2022.

 Nan Dickson | Special to the Telegram

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will hold three showings of its 84th annual Easter Pageant on Wednesday in front of the Luther Memorial on the Belton campus.

