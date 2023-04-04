The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor will hold three showings of its 84th annual Easter Pageant on Wednesday in front of the Luther Memorial on the Belton campus.
featured
UMHB Easter Pageant performances scheduled Wednesday
Tags
TDT Joel Valley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- New Tex-Mex eatery celebrates Killeen location with ribbon cutting
- Tornado sirens sound briefly in Temple, Belton and Killeen as severe weather moves into Central Texas
- Temple Police: No issues with motorcycle group that caused problems elsewhere
- New community market planning starts
- ‘Son of a Sinner’ Jelly Roll reigns at CMT Music Awards
- Southbound I-35 closed after fatality
- LSU’s Mulkey expects reunion at Final Four
- Temple urges residents to follow brush collection guidelines
- Mary Elizabeth White Hooten, age 75, died March 24, 2023
- Jamie Lynn Pirtle, age 94, died March 2, 2023