Applications are being accepted for a Central Texas leadership program.
The Development District of Central Texas is looking for applicants who live or work within the seven county region, including Bell, served by the Belton-based Central Texas Council of Governments.
The purpose of Leadership Central Texas is to identify and develop regional leaders and to promote awareness of regional and state leadership opportunities, according to a news release.
Topics include economic and business development, regional infrastructure, and local government. Courses included in this program will be led by state, local and regional leaders.
“At the completion of the program, attendees are encouraged to identify leadership opportunities where their talents would best be applied to ensure the growth and future well-being of our Central Texas Region,” the release said.
Leadership Central Texas will meet from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 16, July 21 and Aug. 18.
The program is seeking applicants who demonstrate a desire to serve in a leadership role; have completed a local leadership program in his or her community or is currently enrolled; or is a past or present elected official.
To apply, visit www.ddoct. org. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. April 1.
Call 254‐770‐2379 or email dominic.elizondo@ctcog.org for more details.