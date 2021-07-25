SALADO — Ala the Andrews Sisters of the 1940s, the Dillard Sisters of San Antonio wowed the military-minded crowd Saturday as Salado Museum and College Park hosted a celebration of its new exhibit, “Women, Aviation and World War II.”
Artfully working their choreography and creating their own sound effects, they delighted everyone with “Rosie the Riveter,” “Chatanooga Choo Choo,” and “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy.” For an encore, they led the audience in singing “God Bless America.”
David Swarthout, museum director, welcomed the guests and thanked the Texas Lake Trail Region for the exhibit, which he said will remain on display through Aug. 25.
Shirley Stephenson of Salado, a retired school teacher, entrepreneur, and member of a long-standing military family, told about joining the U.S. Army in 1959. She recalled her first bivouac, when the women soldiers had to pitch a tent. She got her tent up, but the sergeant told her it was over a bed of poison ivy, so she had to do it all over again. Later, she said, she got into trouble because her sergeant’s voice kept cracking her up. But she survived all of that and later attended medical school at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio, where she learned about first aid, X-ray, and lab work.
At one point, she said, she and a few other young women visited “a joint.” There was a cocky guy who thought he could dance, she said, and the other ladies urged her to dance with him. She didn’t want to, but gave in.
“We’ve been married 43 years,” she said. “We were 28 years as a family in the U.S. Army.”
Swarthout introduced Capt. Mary Beery, a logistical officer with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood who now lives in Belton.
Beery said she grew up in a military family. She played sports, babysat, tried a little photo journalism, and did a lot of different things, she said. While in ROTC, she said she planned to become a physical therapist, but she became an Army officer. You should be open to change, she said.
And she’s always concerned about the feelings of her troops, she said.
“People fear failure,” she said. “You can say, ‘I’m still doing all right. I’m just not the best at it.’ I’m more than happy to help anyone move on to the next step.”
Sgt. 1st Class Ashlee Ibarra, with the 3rd Calvary Regiment at Fort Hood, said she liked the World War II display “because I get to see where I came from. I get to see the people who gave us the opportunity to serve.”
She joined the Army when she was 17 years old, she said.
“My maturity level was not there,” she said.
Elizabeth Dillard said she and her sisters, Katie Dillard and Jeanette Rath, have been singing since they were little.
“We usually stick to the Hill Country area, at different events and museums,” she said. “We’ve always been interested in World War II history.”
Capt. Heidi Carignan, community relations officer with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment, said there should be more events like this one.