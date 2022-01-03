The Bell County Public Health District upgraded its COVID-19 threat level from Level 3 to Level 2 on Monday — a move officials said was made in response to the region’s climbing incidence rate.
“Bell County began to see a decrease in active cases starting in early October 2021 after the delta (variant) surge over the summer,” Interim Health Director Nikki Morrow said in a news release. “The latest surge over the last couple of weeks has once again increased active cases and the incidence rate like what was seen in early August 2021.”
With Bell County’s incidence rate now exceeding 300 since late last week, Morrow is encouraging residents to get fully vaccinated and receive a booster if eligible.
“The vaccines provide a layer of protection which can prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19, including death,” Morrow said. “Currently — due to significant spread of COVID-19 — we encourage added layers of protection by wearing a mask when in crowded areas.”
However, not all masks are effective, according to the health district.
“Single-ply cloth masks and bandanas are simply not very effective against this variant,” Bell County Health Authority Dr. Janice Smith said.
Instead, it is recommended that individuals wear face coverings such as 3-ply surgical face masks, or KN95 and N95 respirator masks.
Smith also encouraged individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 to closely follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recently revised recommendations for isolation and quarantine.
“While allowing persons to return to work after only five days of quarantine or isolation if they are not having symptoms, the individual must wear a mask for an additional five days,” Smith said. “For those unable or unwilling to wear a mask, the isolation and quarantine periods are still 10 days. We are hopeful these changes will cause less disruption to our workforce while keeping our community safer.”
Hospitalizations
The COVID-19 hospitalization rate in Trauma Service Area L — composed of Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam and Mills counties — remained above 5% for an eighth straight day, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The department’s COVID-19 dashboard, which was last updated on Dec. 30, showed the percentage of hospital beds taken up by COVID-19 patients increased from 5.37% to 6.85% in four days.
Trauma Service Area L now has 1,036 staffed hospital beds with 71 taken up by patients with COVID-19, according to state health department data.
COVID-19 grant funding
On Monday, the state health department began accepting Texas Vaccine Outreach and Education Grant applications — funding that is targeted at increasing the number of fully vaccinated Texans against COVID-19 through educational measures.
Grants can range from $50,000 to $1 million, according to the state health department.
“As with the first round of funding, DSHS is confident that community-based organizations are perfectly positioned to offer local support for those who seek access for and information about COVID-19 vaccine services,” Imelda Garcia, the state health department’s associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, said in a news release on Monday.
Statewide organizations, academic institutions and community-based organizations are encouraged to apply for the funding.
“We anticipate applications for larger and more statewide projects this round with the increase in the funding range,” Olga Rodriguez, Texas A&M University Health’s associate vice president and chief of staff, said. “These grants create opportunities for local communities to develop COVID-19 education projects that are tailored for their community, which is increasingly important as the state and country continue to deal with COVID-19 and its variants.”
The deadline for proposal submissions is Jan. 14, according to the state health department.