A military officer and Temple native was promoted to brigadier general at a ceremony in the Oscar community.
U.S. Army Col. Todd L. Erskine, a graduate of Temple High School, received his promotion Friday at a ceremony outside the Oscar Store east of Temple.
Erskine will now serve as the deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 377th Theater Sustainment Command, the largest two-star command in the Department of Defense with over 35,000 soldiers stationed across the world.
Erskine will command out of Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston as he leads the command’s current logistical support mission for the Army North’s homeland defense efforts and COVID-19 response operations, according to a news release.
“When I joined the Army I could have never imagined I would be standing here today ... I am ready for whatever challenges my new role supporting Army North holds,” Erskine said at the Oscar ceremony attended by family and friends.
Erskine, a fifth-generation Temple resident, is a graduate of the Texas A&M University Corps of Cadets. He has served in the Army for over 25 years including overseas deployments to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.
His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Meritorious Service Medal with Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, the Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf Clusters, the Army Achievement Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the Parachutist Badge.
In his civilian capacity, Erskine serves as a senior program manager for Baylor, Scott & White Healthcare in Temple.
Erskine was joined at the ceremony by his wife, Amy, and children, Katelyn, Logan, Jackson and Carson. His parents, U.S. Army Col. (retired) Mark Erskine and Kathy Erskine, and parents in-law, U.S. Army Col. (retired) Henry L.S. Jezek and Mary Jezek, were in attendance.
The 377th Theater Sustainment Command is responsible for managing the movement, transportation, lodging and equipment for military support to civilian hospitals and vaccination sites along with providing relief to domestic disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, and chemical attacks, the release said.
Army North (Fifth Army) is a component of the Army’s U.S. Northern Command.