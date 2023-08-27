Now we’re really cooking.
Although sporadic rain fell Sunday in the Temple-Killeen area, the low amounts are not enough to deter a scorching Central Texas heat wave as the region bakes with the expansion of exceptional drought conditions. The effects are noticeable as local lakes seemingly evaporate and wildfires spark up since the last measurable rainfall in Bell County occurred in Temple more than two months ago — on June 22 — followed by the second driest July on record. That changed Sunday night when a trace amount — .06 of an inch — was recorded in Temple, along with a dramatic 30-degree drop in temperatures, the National Weather Service said Sunday night.
But the relief won’t last.
Exceptional drought — the highest level — now affects dozens of East and Central Texas counties, including Bell, Coryell, Lampasas, Williamson, Milam, Falls and McLennan, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
Within a week, the latest map released Thursday shows, severe degradation occurred across the state, including areas of exceptional drought now noted at the Gulf Coast and in East Texas.
Exceptional drought now covers all of Bell, Coryell, Lampasas and Williamson counties and parts of many others.
Bell County lakes are dwindling, with large cracks in the dirt visible among the weeds in areas where several feet of water flowed last year. Boulders, car parts, wrecked boats and old infrastructure are exposed every day as the water recedes.
“I’m just watching it shrink day by day,” longtime Lake Belton resident Patsy Ellison told the Telegram last week as she noted that an old bridge is visible from the State Highway 36 bridge where water once stood. “The lakes are in pretty pitiful shape. Weeds are growing six to 10 feet tall where water once was.”
Last week, only western Bell County was under exceptional drought while extreme drought, the second-highest level, was seen on the east side of the county. There was a tiny sliver of severe drought, the third-highest level, was seen in a small portion of eastern Bell.
Drought conditions
Exceptional drought effects, seen throughout the region, include obstacles exposed in lakes as water levels reach or exceed historic lows. Water quality is poor, and devastating algae blooms can occur. Many boat ramps are closed.
In agriculture, producers are weaning calves early and liquidating herds due to hay and water expenses. Rangeland is dead and crop losses are to be expected, the Drought Monitor said.
Wildlife also is suffering in the heat and widespread tree mortality is often reported.
Most local cities and water suppliers have imposed Stage 2 restrictions, although some areas may face increased restrictions as local lakes drop.
Lake levels, weather
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is now at its lowest level since being filled.
On Sunday, Bell County’s reservoir between Belton and Killeen was 59.9% full. On Tuesday, the lake water level surpassed a record low set in 2012, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The lake also supplies water to Lake Georgetown, now at 50.4% full.
Stillhouse, near 17 and a half feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level, on Sunday had an elevation of 604.54 feet — below the record low of 604.83 feet set in January 2012.
Cedar Gap Park recently was closed as the water is now too low to reach the boat ramp. All other parks and boat ramps at Stillhouse remain open including Stillhouse Park, Dana Peak Park, River’s Bend Park, Chalk Ridge Falls Park, and Union Grove Campground. Currently, all designated swim beaches remain closed on the lake.
On Sunday, Lake Belton was 58.8% full — nearly 17 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level. A year ago, the lake was 76.6% full, water development board data showed.
The lake level is close to a record set in 1972, Lake Belton lead park ranger Jewel Hale told the Telegram.
Rain could help, she said.
On Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said there was a thunderstorm in the vicinity of Temple, prompting temperatures to fall from a high of 106 to 76 as gusty winds ushered in light rain. Sopradic rain fell Sunday afternoon across Bell County, but just .01 of an inch was recorded at the city’s Draughon-Miller Central Texas Airport by Sunday evening. Belton and parts of South Temple experienced steady but not heavy rain.
Weather radar Sunday showed scattered thunderstorms in the region. The agency’s forecast called for a 30% chance of rain Sunday evening in Temple. Rain chances were slightly greater in Killeen, where light rain was recorded Sunday afternoon.
Weather Underground reported accumulations of rain could reach .22 inches Sunday night.
Rain is not expected through the rest of the week but the region will cool slightly, the National Weather Service said. Today’s expected high will be near 98. The agency said highs of 98 and 99 are expected Tuesday and Wednesday respectively before the region returns to triple-digit heat Thursday.